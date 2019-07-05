ATLANTIC CITY — After a practice two weeks ago, Atlantic City Blackjacks defensive coordinator Sergio Gilliam emphasized rookies have different expectations late in the season.
“We have a lot of young guys on this team,” Gilliam said in an interview June 19. “But this far into the season. Nobody is a rookie anymore.”
That includes first-year wide receiver Antwane Grant, who is coming off back-to-back dominant performances.
Grant and the Blackjacks (4-6) host the Philadelphia Soul (6-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City is one game out of the final playoff spot with two, must-win games remaining.
Grant had 177 yards with four touchdowns in a 63-61 loss to the first-place Albany Empire on June 22. Last weekend, he followed that with 107 yards and four touchdowns in a 70-41 victory over the Washington Valor.
His impressive outings come at the right time.
Kendrick Ings, one of the Blackjacks' leading receivers, was injured in the loss to Albany and was unable to play against the Valor. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Grant moved up on the depth chart.
"In the beginning of the year, I was just a role player," said Grant, 26. "I was totally content with that. But lately it has just been me stepping up. We had a couple guys go down, so I needed to go in and make plays and showcase my abilities."
In nine games, Grant has 737 yards with 10 touchdowns while averaging 12.5 yards per catch. The Western Kentucky University product also has two rushing touchdowns.
But his recent success goes beyond just stepping into a larger role.
"He brings an element of toughness and speed to our team," offensive coordinator Shane Stafford said. "He brings a lot of assets with what he can do. He has strong hands and runs good routes. He does a lot of things that can really help our offense open up."
Ings, who is the Blackjacks' main kick returner, might not play again Saturday.
The Blackjacks, who are 3-1 at home, have not played at Boardwalk Hall since June 1. The Soul defeated the Blackjacks twice this season, both games being in Philadelphia.
Grant, who resides with his son Treyce Makai Grant, 5, and wife Raquel Dovales in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, has added motivation Saturday, because he did not play in the second game against the Soul.
"The fact that we need to win-out is huge, but we will just stick to what we know best," said Grant, who is originally from Wilmington, Delaware. "We will continue to work hard, and as long as we do our job and take care of the little things, all the bigger things will take care of itself."
Grant played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League in 2017. The Roughriders released Grant during training camp in 2018 when Ron James, now Atlantic City's head coach, was the assistant.
James invited him to join the Blackjacks.
Grant, who enjoys bowling and spending time with his family, said overall he is enjoying his rookie season. Grant is also an assistant football coach at Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia.
"He is getting more comfortable and understanding the game," Stafford said. "He is understanding the angles and what we are looking for. He has really made a lot of growth from Week 1."
