Atlantic City Blackjacks wide receiver Antwane Grant and Columbus Destroyers wideout Fabian Guerra each earned a share of the Arena Football League's Rookie of the Year award Tuesday.
It is the first time in league history the award has been shared.
Grant had a team-leading 959 receiving yards in the Blackjacks' inaugural season. In the last six games of the season, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Grant had five 100-plus yard outings and scored 14 of his 15 receiving touchdowns.
Guerra had a league-leading 1,521 all-purpose yards and scored 20 TDs, including 15 receiving, two rushing and three on kick returns. Guerra also led the league with 736 kick return yards.
Grant also had two rushing touchdowns on eight carries. The 26-year-old averaged 13.3 yards per catch.
The former Western Kentucky University standout stepped into a larger role late in the season when the team had a few key players suffer injuries, including wide receiver Kendrick Ings.
The Blackjacks finished the season 4-8.
“In the beginning of the year, I was just a role player,” Grant said during a July 3 interview. “I was totally content with that. But lately it has just been me stepping up. We had a couple guys go down, so I needed to go in and make plays and showcase my abilities.”
Grant played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016 and for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League in 2017.
Grant lives with his son, Treyce Makai Grant, 5, and wife, Raquel Dovales, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. He is also an assistant football coach at Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia.
