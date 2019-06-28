ATLANTIC CITY — Warren Smith Jr. watched most of the Atlantic City Blackjacks’ games this season from the bench, learning from veteran quarterback Randy Hippeard.
“It’s always good to sit behind someone like that and understand what he sees and what he is thinking,” said Smith, a 2008 Lacey Township High School graduate. “He definitely has elevated my game.”
Hippeard, the 2017 Arena Football League MVP, injured his right knee late in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Soul on June 16. Smith entered the game and threw for 150 yards with two touchdowns and one rushing score, but the Blackjacks already faced a large deficit and lost.
Hippeard’s was unable to play last weekend against the first-place Albany Empire.
“Obviously, we don’t hope for injures,” said Smith, 29, of Forked River. “But when he went down, I just had to step up and fill his shoes and put my little spin on it.”
Smith, who made his first start of the season, threw for 329 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown in a 63-61 loss to the Empire.
But Smith is no stranger to success.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has started 16 games in his five-year AFL career. He has thrown for 3,012 yards with 56 touchdowns and posted a 99.23 quarterback rating.
“Warren showed last week that he can play as good as any starting quarterback,” Atlantic City coach Ron James said. “He has proven that in the course of his entire career.”
The Blackjacks (3-6) close out their four-game road trip against the defending-champion Washington Valor (5-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Capital One Arena.
The Blackjacks, who are 0-5 on the road this season, are behind Washington for the final playoff spot with three games remaining.
With the uncertainty surrounding Hippeard, Smith might again get the call Saturday. Hippeard did not practice this week.
“It’s just great to have him, especially in the situation that we are in right now,” James said. “Otherwise you would be worried about what you’ll get out of that position. But with Warren, I don’t worry a bit.”
Throughout this season, about one or two days before a game, Smith would approach James with a well-researched plan for the next opponent after studying film and choosing the best plays from that week’s practice.
“I call it the Warren Report,” James joked.
But Smith’s work ethic goes beyond assisting with the game plan.
“I prepare as if I am the starter every week, just in case I get into a game,” Smith said, “and I want to do well and help the team win.”
Smith began his AFL career with Spokane Shock in 2015 and played for the Tampa Bay Storm in 2016. Neither team exists anymore. He played for Washington in 2017 and 2018, capping last season with an ArenaBowl championship.
Smith said playing behind talented quarterbacks, including Hippeard and the Valor’s Arvell Nelson, improved his game.
“I’m always ready to start, but I’m also ready to just play my role,” Smith said. “Whatever the team needs me to do, I am willing to do that.”
Smith, who helped the Lions win the state Group III championship in 2006, teaches health and physical education at Lacey. He also coaches football and basketball at the school.
“I love competing,” he said. “Whether it’s in my job, playing football here, or training and coaching my kids, I want to put on the best performance I possibly can.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.