ATLANTIC CITY — Wes Mauia initially was signed to play linebacker for the Atlantic City Blackjacks.
But the Blackjacks lacked a starting fullback heading into their inaugural season.
Mauia, who had some experience as a fullback last season with the Albany Empire, was asked if he could play that position instead
“I’m one of those players that can play both sides of the ball,” said Mauia, 33, of Las Vegas. “(Atlantic City coach Ron James) saw the potential in me last year, so he asked me to step in and get the job done.
“I told him I can do it for him.”
Mauia and the Blackjacks (4-7) will conclude their season against the Baltimore Brigade (6-5) at 4 p.m. Sunday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam announced Friday that July 21 will be observed as Blackjacks Day throughout the resort. Gilliam will do the pregame coin toss.
The Blackjacks are 2-0 against Baltimore this season.
“I like this place,” Mauia said. “We have to go out with a bang. I like our fan base. It grows and grows every home game. I like what we have. I’m hoping to be back next year.”
Through 11 games, Mauia rushed for 71 yards on 19 carries. He has also scored one rushing touchdown and one receiving TD.
Even though he does not get that many touches, the 6-foot-1, 290-pound Mauia’s impact still has been felt throughout the entire offense.
“He integral in the pass protection, and that’s obvious,” coach Ron James said. “But he is most impactful in the screen and run game because he’s our change-up guy. He’s a guy you can’t anticipate when he might get the ball because he doesn’t get the ball as frequently as others.”
In his seven-year Arena Football League career, Mauia has 44 tackles and 11.5 sacks with three recovered fumbles and two forced fumbles. Mauia had been a linebacker since he began playing the game but forfeited his favorite position to help the team.
“It’s definitely one of the hardest positions on the offensive side of the ball,” Mauia said. “Nose guards are rushing you 24/7. It’s a tough position, but you have to do it for the team.”
James called him “the ultimate team player.”
“As the season went on, he just kept playing well at fullback, and I didn’t want to change that,” James said. “He is a unique guy. He’s so athletic at his size, and he is able to do a lot of things.”
During the offseason, Mauia is a personal trainer for athletes of all ages in the Las Vegas area. The Western New Mexico University product enjoys golfing and has a passion for cooking.
His favorite food to cook?
“Anything with chicken,” Mauia said with a laugh. “I am a chicken guy.”
The Blackjacks were eliminated from playoff contention last weekend after the Washington Valor (6-5) beat the Brigade. Atlantic City will return for its second season next April with the aim of reaching the postseason.
But the focus is ending this season with a home victory.
“We want to go out on a high note,” James said. “Our fans have been tremendous, and we appreciate that. We want to show our appreciation by giving them a win to go home with.
“We are disappointed we didn’t make the playoffs, but I think we’ve got a lot of bright moments ahead for this franchise.”
