The Atlantic City Blackjacks announced Thursday all 12 of their games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ for the 2019 season.
Games can also be listened to on 97.3 FM. If a broadcast conflicts with a Philadelphia 76ers playoff game, the Blackjacks can be heard on 104.1 FM.
The Arena Football League also announced the launch of "AFL Fan Games," a free-to-play, live-odds platform to make weekly, daily and in-game predictions for prizes.
Atlantic City's first game is 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Philadelphia Soul. That game will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and 97.3 FM.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.