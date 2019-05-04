ATLANTIC CITY — After suffering a season-opening loss last weekend, the Atlantic City Blackjacks aimed for their first win in franchise history in their home opener Saturday.
And it turned out to be a great debut for the new fans.
The Blackjacks had a strong second-half performance en route to a 42-35 victory over the Columbus Destroyers at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in front of an announced attendance of 6,139 fans.
Both Atlantic City and Columbus are the newest expansion teams in the Arena Football League. The Blackjacks improved to 1-1, while the Destroyers fell to 0-2.