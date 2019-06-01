ATLANTIC CITY — With a four-game road trip on the horizon, the Atlantic City Blackjacks needed a victory Saturday afternoon.
And entering one game under .500 was another motivation.
The Blackjacks made a second-half comeback en route to a 35-34 victory over the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in front of an announced crowd of 4,632 fans.
Atlantic City, which improved to 3-3, moved into a four-way tie for second place behind the undefeated Albany Emipre.
“It was big in a number of ways for us,” Atlantic City coach Ron James said. “You’re not winning a championship in Game 6. However, you don’t want to fall far behind. And if we lost this football game, we would be losing a game to some other teams we are competing with for a playoff spot.”
The Atlantic City defense, which struggled in the first half, stopped the Brigade on their final three drives, including defensive lineman’s Antron Dillon blocked field goal attempt with 5.3 seconds remaining.
“It felt amazing,” Dillon said. “I didn’t want to go down 2-4. We needed to get back to .500. The game was on the line, and and the defense, it was on us. We ended up making the play at the end, so it was huge.”
The Brigade opened the second half with a Milton Williams touchdown to extend its lead to 34-21.