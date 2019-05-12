The Atlantic City Blackjacks continued their road woes Saturday, losing 41-34 to the Washington Valor in an Arena Football League game.

The Blackjacks fell to 1-2 after the loss to the defending Arena Bowl champs. It's their second loss on the road this season.

Washington led 6-0 after the first quarter thanks to Arvell Nelson's 32-yard touchdown run on fourth down. The Valor took a 20-7 lead at halftime. 

Randy Hippeard's 49-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Ings cut Washington's lead to 27-21 heading into the fourth. Washington was able to keep its distance from Atlantic City with two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Nelson finished with three passing and two rushing touchdowns for the Valor. 

Atlantic City defensive back LaRoche Jackson had 9.5 tackles. 

