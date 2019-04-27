PHILADELPHIA — The first game in Atlantic City Blackjacks history ended with a loss Saturday.
The Blackjacks failed to hold onto an early lead during a 48-41 defeat to the Philadelphia Soul in the Arena Football League season opener before an announced crowd of 9,245 at Wells Fargo Center.
“It was definitely exciting to be part of the first game ever for the franchise,” said Blackjacks wide receiver Lamark Brown, who scored three touchdowns. “It’s one of those things that I’ll never forget.”
The Blackjacks, an expansion team, and the Soul are both owned by the league and operated by Trifecta Sports & Entertainment, but the two teams have already developed an intense rivalry.
Several fights broke out during the course of the game, including a skirmish during an extra point attempt that resulted in two player ejections.
Tempers also flared when Blackjacks defensive back Marvin Ross was injured on a late hit following an interception and was taken off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter.
“I wasn’t surprised because it was the same way when we had a joint scrimmage together a few weeks ago,” Soul coach Clint Dolezel said. “They’re an expansion team, and you can’t think you’re just going to walk in here and beat us.”
The Blackjacks came close to beating the Soul.
Soul fullback Adrian Ferris broke a 41-41 tie by barreling into the end zone for his third touchdown of the game with two minutes, 39 seconds left in regulation. The Soul then recovered an onsides kick to clinch the win.
“Since we’re an expansion team, I was looking for progress today and I think I saw it,” Blackjacks coach Ron James said. “We made some critical mistakes, but we accounted ourselves quite well. I think we showed we can compete with anybody.”
Atlantic City might have won if not for those mistakes.
The Blackjacks committed three turnovers, including two interceptions by veteran quarterback Randy Hippeard that Soul defensive back James Romain returned for touchdowns.
“Romain’s a veteran player in this league and he’s going to make plays like that,” Hippeard said. “On that second interception, he was actually hiding behind the ref and I never saw him.
“But even with all the mistakes we made, we still only lost by seven and that’s encouraging. I think we’re going to be a very dangerous team.”
Hippeard, a former AFL MVP, completed 18 of 26 passes for 178 yards with five TD passes and two interceptions. Soul quarterback Dan Raudabaugh was 21-for-31 for 151 yards and two TDs and an interception.
Brown was the Blackjacks’ leading receiver with eight receptions for 90 yards and three TDs.
The Blackjacks will play their home opener next Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall against the expansion Columbus Destroyers at 3:30 p.m.
“I can’t wait to get out there in front of our fans,” Brown said. “It’s going to be exciting.”
