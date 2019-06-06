ATLANTIC CITY — Mark Lewis has witnessed many changes in his 15-year career in the Arena Football League.
But the Atlantic City Blackjacks' veteran kicker still has the ability to nail the ball through the league’s 9-foot-wide uprights and crossbar that is 15 feet above the field remains the same.
Lewis and the Blackjacks (3-3) play the Columbus Destroyers (0-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at Nationwide Arena in Ohio.
“We are going to approach it like every other game,” said Lewis, 40, of Orlando, Florida. “Every game is just as big as the next. We are going to be ready to go mentally and physically and do the little things right.”
Lewis currently has scored 1,686 career points, which is the most by any kicker in AFL history. He surpassed Remy Hamilton (1,655) during the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Soul on April 27.
Hamilton played in the AFL from 1988-2012.
“I never really thought about being the all-time points leader,” Lewis said. “It’s all about the championship rings, and that’s something that I’m lacking. So, I’m just looking for that ring.
“But it is huge. Only one guy can say that. I’m grateful and very appreciative of that. I’ve put a lot of hard work into it, so it feels good to get rewarded.”
Through six weeks, Lewis is 31 for 34 (91.2 percent) on extra-point attempts. He has not attempted a field goal, but is 113 for 203 in his career.
Lewis was perfect with his field goal opportunities in 2016 and 2017. His career-long is 53 yards.
"I know that he is a pro, and he works hard everyday," Atlantic City coach Ron James said. "He is skilled at his craft, and it matters to him. He never differs from week to week from how hard he works. I'm happy to have him with the team and happy to know that after all these years he's been in arena football, he is still humble."
In the AFL, there are mesh rebound nets next to each upright. The four nets are 30 feet wide and stand 37 feet tall. When a kicker misses a field goal, the ball is considered live and can be played off the net.
So, a missed field could easily result in a touchdown for the opposing team.
Lewis initially played soccer at the collegiate level. He became interested in the AFL after attending an Orlando Predators game in 1998.
Lewis fell in love with the game.
"I only kicked on arena uprights," Lewis said. "I've never been outdoors, so this is all I know."
Lewis is now the special teams coach for the Oviedo High School football team in Orlando. He is also a kicking consultant.
"The thing about Mark that separates him is he is precise in everything he does," James said. "I think that allowed him to have a long career in this league."
James also coached Lewis with the Las Vegas Gladiators in 2005 and the Tampa Bay Storm in 2017. Lewis began his career with the Detroit Fury in 2004. His longest stint was with the Predators from 2011-2016.
Detroit, Las Vegas and Orlando are since-defunct AFL programs.
Last season, Lewis played for the Baltimore Brigade. He was 78 for 83 on the PAT and nailed five fields goals.
“I don’t see retiring anytime soon,” Lewis said. “But you never know. Things like injuries could happen. I just play one game (and) one kick at a time.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.