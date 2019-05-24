ATLANTIC CITY — Randy Hippeard debuted in the Arena Football League in 2013.

Since that time, the Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback has accomplished many things, except win a championship.

But the 33-year-old is attempting to do that this season.

The Atlantic City Blackjacks travel to the Washington Valor on Saturday. Take a look back the teams first two games in this gallery.  

