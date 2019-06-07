The Columbus Destroyers scored on the game's opening kickoff, raced out to a two-touchdown lead and held on to beat the Atlantic City Blackjacks 54-50 Friday night for the first win of their inaugural season Friday night.
In a matchup of the Arena Football League's expansion teams, the Destroyers stopped the Blackjacks' final drive to preserve the win in front of an announced crowd of 6,029 in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus improved to 1-6, and Atlantic City fell to 3-4.
Fabian Guerra's third kickoff return for a touchdown this season got the Destoryers' night off to a good start.
LaMark Brown a 35-yard TD on a pass from Randy Hippeard for Atlantic City's first points. Brown also scored on a 5-yard pass in the first half. With time expirining in the second quarter, Hippeard's TD pass to Antwane Grant cut Columbus' lead to 27-21.
The Blackjacks mounted a long drive to start the second half and took the lead for the first time on Brown's third TD of the night. The teams continued to exchange scores, and the Blackjacks took a 35-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
The back-and-forth scoring continued, including Brown's fifth touchdown of the game on a 47-yard pass from Hippeard. The Destroyers retook the lead with about six minutes to go, but Hippeard scored on a quarterback sneak to put the Blackjacks in front for the final time.
Two straight pass-interference penalties helped the Destroyers score the go-ahead touchdown. The Blackjacks took over with less than 30 seconds left and were unable to score.
Atlantic City's loss came in the first of four consecutive road games. They will play the Philadelphia Soul on June 16.
