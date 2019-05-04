ATLANTIC CITY — As soon as he walked into Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, Mac Mancuso stopped at a concession stand and purchased an Atlantic City Blackjacks No. 21 jersey.
The season-ticket holder and Atlantic City resident then joined brother Chris and friend Keith Corcoran in cheering for the Blackjacks in their first-ever home game against the Columbus Destroyers.
"I'm going to do whatever I can to support them," said Mancuso, a former state champion wrestler and current assistant coach at Holy Spirit High School. "As soon as they announced the team, we bought season tickets."
The Mancuso brothers and Corcoran were part of an announced crowd of 6,139 in welcoming the Arena Football League expansion franchise to town.
They stood and cheered as the Blackjacks sprinted out of the tunnel during pregame introductions and exchanged high-fives when Lamark Brown scored on a 6-yard run to give them a 7-6 lead in the first quarter.
"We used to love going to the Surf (baseball) and Boardwalk Bullies (ice hockey) games," Mac Mancuso said. "I hope people appreciate what we have here in this team. What else do you have to do at 3:30 p.m. on a Saturday? I'm going to be at every home game."
The Blackjacks drew a smallish but extremely loud and enthusiastic crowd.
The game had a festive atmosphere from the get-go.
Fans danced in the stands during pregame warmups while songs such as Drake's "Hotline Bling" blared from the speakers.
Their cheers were loud and long during the player introductions that preceded Michelle Tennett's faboulous rendition of the national anthem.
"We got season tickets a while ago and were really looking forward to this," said Chris McGehean, who attended the game with his son Justin, 10, and friends Joe and Melissa Ricci, all from Egg Harbor City. "We always do our best to support the local teams. That's the only way this is going to be successful."
The Blackjacks' staff did their best to keep fans engaged with a number of contests during timeouts that rememble those seen at minor league baseball games. At the end of the first quarter, youngsters Connor and Spencer raced 20 yards to the end zone, stopping every 5 yards to put on a Blackjacks helmet then pants and then jersey.
Up in section 306, Melissa and Jeffrey Hadlock, from Woodstown, Salem County, cheered along with sons D.J. and Blair, both 5, and Sammy, 7.
"We're (Philadelphia) Soul season-ticket holders, and they actually gave us tickets to this, so we could come down and check it out," Melissa said. "(Boardwalk Hall) isn't what I expected, and I mean that in a good way. It's much bigger and roomier than I thought. We're really impressed. I think we're going to come down again to catch a couple more Blackjacks games."
A nice mix of fans from Atlantic County and outside the region showed up, which should help the Blackjacks succeed in a city that has traditionally had a tough time keeping local professional franchises.
The Surf, Boardwalk Bullies and Atlantic City Seagulls (basketball) were all successful on the court but failed to generate enough fan support to stay in business.
Near the top of Boardwalk Hall, friends Bob Kent and Rob Blankley made the trek from Brick Township to check out the game and were so impressed they intend to return.
"We're both in our late 60s, and we've both had some health issues," Blankley said. "We decided a few years back to go to every minor league baseball game we could and still be home at the end of the day.
"We went to a lot of Atlantic City Surf games and some others like the Trenton Thunder and Staten Island Yankees. When the Blackjacks came about, we decided to try this, too, and I'm glad we did. This was even better than we expected."
