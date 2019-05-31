ATLANTIC CITY — Kiante Northington wanted another opportunity to play football after he finished his career at Eastern Kentucky University.
Last season, Northington played for the Massachusetts Pirates of the National Arena League. He was selected first-team All-NAL after getting 63 1/2 tackles and a league-high 12 interceptions.
That performance landed him in the Arena Football League with the newly formed Atlantic City Blackjacks. Through five games, Northington already has 26 1/2 tackles and two interceptions.
Northington aims to continue that impressive start when the Blackjacks (2-3) host the Baltimore Brigade (3-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.