LaMark Brown is having an impressive start to the Atlantic City Blackjacks inaugural season.
Through three games, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound wide receiver has eight touchdowns, six receiving and two rushing.
Brown attributed that early success to Atlantic City's offensive playbook. Brown and the Blackjacks (1-2) host the Baltimore Brigade (2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
"It’s not always going to be one person’s day," said Brown, 29, of Tampa, Florida. "Right now, I’m just the hot receiver in the way that our system works. But this weekend it could be Kendrick (Ings), it could be (Antwane) Grant or any one of our receivers.
For Brown, Ings, quarterback Randy Hippeard, defensive lineman Monte Lewis, offensive lineman Ray McNeil and kicker Mark Lewis, Saturday's game will mean a little more. The players played for the Brigade last season.
"Anytime you play a former team, you got a little bit of extra motivation," Atlantic City coach Ron James. "But I think these guys, they are professionals, so it wouldn’t matter what team they are playing for, they will play their hearts out no matter what."