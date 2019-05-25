ATLANTIC CITY — A mistake on special teams cost the Atlantic City Blackjacks a chance at pulling off a victory Saturday night.
The Albany Empire seized the momentum in a tight, exciting game by recovering a fumbled kickoff return in the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Blackjacks weren't able to recover in a 54-35 loss before an announced crowd of 4,386 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
"When we're playing a great team like that, we can't afford to hurt ourselves, and that's what happened," Blackjacks coach Ron James said. "Most of our mistakes tonight were self-inflicted."