ATLANTIC CITY — Tom Forkin has witnessed local sports history.

The 56-year-old Atlantic City resident was among the 5,900 at the Sandcastle on May 20, 1998, when the Atlantic City Surf baseball team played its first game.

He also was in the stands at Boardwalk Hall on Oct. 12, 2001, when the Boardwalk Bullies opened their first season with a 3-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers.

And he'll be at the arena, now known as Jim Whelan, on Saturday, when the Arena Football League's Atlantic City Blackjacks play their first home game against the Columbus Destroyers.

"I still have a Surf bobblehead and a pennant somewhere," Forkin said. "And I remember celebrating when the Boardwalk Bullies won the championship (in 2003). I'm really looking forward to being there on Saturday."

So are the Blackjacks coaches and players.

They turned in a respectable performance in their first game, a 48-41 loss to the Philadelphia Soul at the Wells Fargo Center. They are anxious to enjoy home-field advantage for the first time.

"We're all excited," Blackjacks linebacker/fullback Wes Mauia said. "It seems like we already have a lot of support from the community and our friends and family, and we can't wait to play a home game."

The Blackjacks had never set foot on their home field until Friday's walk-through. Training camp and practices were been held at Euro Sports Center in Egg Harbor City. The artificial surface, complete with the Blackjacks logo in the end zones and the AFL insignia at midfield, arrived at the arena Wednesday and installed Thursday.

The new field was part of a three-year agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority that offers $500,000 in capital expenditures to buy equipment to convert Boardwalk Hall with improvements that include sidewall padding, nets and goal posts.

"We're really looking forward to playing there," coach Ron James said. "The disappointment of that first loss has worn off, and now we're excited to get out there on our own field and play in front of our own fans."

They hope for a big crowd.

Boardwalk Hall can fit as many as 14,000 fans in the arena for boxing, but it's closer to 10,000 for indoor football. In May 2015, the Soul played the former Las Vegas Outlaws there in front of an announced crowd of 6,514, though it appeared smaller. Officials announced an attendance of 9,245 for last week's Soul-Blackjacks game, but it appeared to be closer to 5,000.

Both Trifecta Sports & Entertainment owner Ron Jaworski and President George Manias expect the team to gain in popularity as the season progresses. Saturday's contest is the first of six home games during a 12-game regular season that ends July 21.

