Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Clayton Salmon, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The team logo is pulled together as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clayton Salmon, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The team logo is pulled together as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clayton Salmon, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clayton Salmon, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Artificial turf sections are pulled together to create the team logo and football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The team logo is pulled together as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The team logo is assembled as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The team logo is assembled as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The team logo is assembled as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clayton Salmon, right, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Artificial turf sections are pulled together to create the team logo and football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The team logo is pulled together as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clayton Salmon, right, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clayton Salmon, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The team logo is pulled together as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Artificial turf sections are pulled together to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The team logo is assembled as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Artificial turf sections are straightened to create the team logo and football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Artificial turf sections are pulled together to create the team logo and football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The team logo is pulled together as artificial turf is rolled out in sections to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clayton Salmon, right, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
George Manias, Blackjacks Chief Operating Officer, looks over the artificial turf rolled out to create the team logo and football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The team logo comes into view as artificial turf is rolled out in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Clayton Salmon, right, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Artificial turf sections are pulled together to create the team logo and football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The team logo is pulled together as artificial turf is rolled out in sections to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Boardwalk Hall gets ready for Atlantic City Blackjacks first home game
1 of 42
Artificial turf pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Clayton Salmon, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Clayton Salmon, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf sections are pulled together to create the team logo and football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The team logo is pulled together as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The team logo is assembled as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The team logo is assembled as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The team logo is assembled as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Clayton Salmon, right, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf sections are pulled together to create the team logo and football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out in sections to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The team logo is pulled together as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Clayton Salmon, right, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Clayton Salmon, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The team logo is pulled together as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf sections are pulled together to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The team logo is assembled as artificial turf sections are rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf sections are straightened to create the team logo and football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf sections are pulled together to create the team logo and football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The team logo is pulled together as artificial turf is rolled out in sections to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Clayton Salmon, right, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
George Manias, Blackjacks Chief Operating Officer, looks over the artificial turf rolled out to create the team logo and football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The team logo comes into view as artificial turf is rolled out in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Clayton Salmon, right, Boardwalk Hall’s carpenter foreman, directs Local 255 carpenters as artificial turf is pulled together in pieces to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf sections are pulled together to create the team logo and football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The team logo is pulled together as artificial turf is rolled out in sections to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out in sections to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Artificial turf is rolled out to create the football field for the Atlantic City Blackjacks, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic city, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
And he'll be at Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, when the Arena Football League's Atlantic City Blackjacks played their first home game against the Columbus Destroyers.
"I still have a Surf bobblehead and a pennant somewhere," Forkin said. "And I remember celebrating when the Boardwalk Bullies won the championship (in 2003). I'm really looking forward to being there on Saturday."
So are the Blackjacks coaches and players.
They turned in a respectable effort in their first game, suffering a 48-41 loss to the Philadelphia Soul at the Wells Fargo Center. They are anxious to enjoy home-field advantage for the first time.
"We're all excited," Blackjacks linebacker/fullback Wes Mauia said. "It seems like we already have a lot of support from the community and our friends and family and we can't wait to play a home game."
The Blackjacks had never set foot on their home field until Friday's walk-through. Training camp and practices were been held at Euro Sports Center in Egg Harbor City. The artificial surface, complete with the Blackjacks logo in the end zones and the AFL insignia at midfield, arrived at the arena Wednesday and installed on Thursday.
The new field was part of a three-year agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority that offers $500,000 in capital expenditures to buy equipment to convert Boardwalk Hall with improvements that include sidewall padding, nets and goal posts.
"We're really looking forward to playing there," Blackjacks coach Ron James said. "The disappointment of that first loss has worn off and now we're excited to get out there on our own field and play in front of our own fans."
They are hoping for a big crowd.
Boardwalk Hall can fit as many as 14,000 fans in the arena for boxing, but it's closer to 10,000 for indoor football. In May of 2015, the Soul played the former Las Vegas Outlaws there in front of an announced crowd of 6,514, though it appeared smaller. Officials announced an attendance of 9,245 for last Saturday's Soul-Blackjacks game, but it appeared to be closer to 5,000.
Both Trifecta Sports & Entertainment Owner Ron Jaworski and President George Manias expect the team to gain in popularity as the season progresses. Saturday's contest is the first of six home games during a 12-game regular season that ends on July 21.
1 of 26
A.C. Blackjacks, Mark Lewis (K). April 22, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)