Atlantic City mixed martial arts fighter Cesar Balmaceda is considered one of the top prospects in the sport.
The 23-year-old will get another chance to prove it Friday when he tries to win the Cage Fury Fighting Championship interim lightweight title at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
Balmaceda (5-0) will face Damian Norris (10-2), of Schaumburg, Illinois, in the main event of CFFC 71. He was supposed to take on lightweight champion Joe Lowry, but Lowry was seriously injured in a car accident last month and will be sidelined indefinitely.
"I've been waiting for this opportunity for over a year," Balmaceda said in an earlier interview. "I've been training hard and I'm ready to go get that title."
Balmaceda, a 2013 Atlantic City High School graduate, will be attempting to become third local MMA fighter to win a regional championship, joining Mays Landing's Jeff Lentz and Millville's Tim Williams.
Lentz is a former CFFC and Ring of Combat featherweight champion. Williams held the CFFC middleweight belt before signing with the UFC earlier this year. The UFC released him in October.
Norris has won six straight, including a three-round decision on a Bellator card in March. In his last outing, he earned a first-round TKO over Ricky Nelson at Gladiator Challenge-Avalanche in Lincoln, California.
"We had a few opponents in mind, and Cesar wanted the toughest fight," CFFC owner Rob Haydak said last month. "That's a testament to his character and work ethic. He's never turned down a fight. He always wants to fight the best out there."
Balmaceda-Norris is one of three CFFC title bouts on Friday's card.
Russia's Alexander Keshtov (8-0) will meet Brazil's Andre Bernado (8-5) for the bantamweight crown. Featherweight champ Pat Sabatini (9-2), of Bristol, Pennsylvania, will defending his belt against Da'mon Blackshear (6-2), of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Former UFC welterweight Jonavin Webb (11-2), from Evesham Township, will fight St. Louis' Hugh Pulley (7-3) on the card.
Notes: Tickets range from $59.25 to $179.25 and are available through www.cffc.tv. … Friday's card will also be shown on UFC Fight Pass. Former professional wrestler and MMA fighter CM Punk will be part of the broadcast team, along with local sports talk radio host Mike Gill and veteran CFFC commentator Brian Palakow.
