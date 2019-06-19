ATLANTIC CITY — Local boxer Rishard Muhammad will not make his professional debut Thursday.
The 25-year-old Atlantic City native did not show up for Wednesday's official weigh-in at Ocean Casino Resort and thus will not fight on the Golden Boy Promotions card.
"I've been involved with boxing for almost 50 years, and I've never seen anything like this," said Atlantic City trainer Bill Johnson, who was scheduled to be in Muhammad's corner Thursday. "To not even bother to show up to a weigh-in is just ridiculous."
Muhammad, younger brother of slain boxer Qa'id Muhammad, was scheduled to face Ronald Alston (0-2), of Wilson, North Carolina, in a four-round fight as part of a card leading up to the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame festivities this weekend.
He planned to wear trunks that once belonged to Qa'id, who was fatally shot in Henderson, Nevada, on Sept. 12, 2018. He was also going to honor his memory by wearing a T-shirt with his brother's picture on the front along with the logo "LLQ" (Long Live Qa'id) on the back.
He backed out on the advice of his father and former trainer Abdur Rahim Muhammad, who saw a video clip of Rishard sparring and thought he wasn't ready for the bout.
Abdur Raheem could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
"He called me a week ago and said, 'Don't make a stupid move. Don't take this fight, because you're not ready,'" Rishard said Wednesday in a phone interview. "'Don't go in there with Qa'id's face on your shirt and disrespect him that way.'
"I know I don't need his permission, but his judgment means everything to me. I'm sorry that I'm letting everybody down. I'm sitting here feeling hurt and very stressed. I know that Mr. Johnson and (co-managers) Jim (Kurtz) and Dave (Dubinsky) and everyone went above and beyond for me. If my father hadn't called me last week, I'd be in the ring (Thursday)."
Rishard was heavily favored to win the fight.
He posted a 65-7 record as an amateur and had been training for the last two months at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League with Johnson and others.
Alston, 22, had no amateur fights and had been knocked out in both of his previous pro bouts in the first and second rounds, respectively. His first training session for the fight was Monday, after he had endured an eight-hour train ride from Wilson, North Carolina, to Philadelphia.
"I'm here, and I'm ready to go," Alston said at the weigh-in. "I don't why he didn't show up. He could have been scared to fight me, I don't know."
Kurtz and Dubinsky showed up at Ocean on Wednesday, hoping that Rishard had a change of heart, but once the weigh-in began and he was not there, Golden Boy and the New Jersey Athletic Control Board scratched the fight.
Both organizations indicated they are going to look into taking disciplinary action against Rishard.
"We're going to suspend him for failure to appear," said Javier Razzo, who supervises boxing licensing for Golden Boy. "We're also going to try to make him pay for his opponents' travel expenses.
"We've had fighters not show up before but never anyone on the A side (the favored fighters listed on the left side of the bout sheet). The B side, yes, but never the A side."
Rishard indicated he hoped to maintain a working relationship with Kurtz, Dubinsky and co-manager Joe Thompson, but that his father would be taking on a more active role in his career.
Abdur Rahim Muhammad had been his trainer during his amateur career and had also trained Qa'id and other local fighters as pros before leaving boxing around 2014.
"My skills and my ability aren't going anywhere," Rishard said. "I promise I'll be fighting this year, and I'll get in the ring against anybody. I'm hurting so bad right now because I let my fans, my mother (Teresa Brice) and a lot of other people down. I'm in a lot of pain."
Notes: Two other local fighters, Atlantic City super-middleweight Gabriel Pham (10-1, 5 KOs) and Barnegat super-lightweight Dan Murray (4-2, 0 KOs) will be in action Thursday. The main event pits unbeaten middleweight D'Mitrius Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs), of Temple Hills, Maryland, against Mexico's Elias Espadas (18-4, 13 KOs). ... Tickets range from $15 to $100 and are available through Ticketmaster and at Ocean's box office. ... Doors to Ovation Hall open at 6:30 p.m. with the first fight scheduled for 7 p.m. ... The bouts will be shown on Facebook.
