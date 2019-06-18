ATLANTIC CITY - Atlantic City boxer Rishard Muhammad will be dressed for the occasion during his professional debut Thursday.
Muhammad will be wearing a pair of black trunks with white tassels on the sides for his fight against Ronald Alston (0-2), of Wilson, North Carolina, at Ocean Casino Resort. They belonged to his older brother Qa'id Muhammad, an undefeated boxer who was fatally shot in Henderson, Nevada last Sept. 12.
"Qa'id was supposed to wear the trunks for a fight he had scheduled for December," Rishard said. "Once my fight was announced, my mom (Teresa Brice) found the trunks in a closet and gave them to me. It's a perfect way for me to honor my brother. It's my way of saying, 'I got you, bro.'"
Both Rishard and Qa'id were outstanding amateur boxers. They were also very close, with outgoing personalities to match their boxing styles.
Qa'id was an alternate on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team. He turned professional later that year and earned an 8-0 record with seven knockouts over a five-year span.
Rishard, taller and lankier, went 65-7 as an amateur. Many in the local boxing community believe he has more natural talent than Qa'id.
"We're very excited for his pro debut," said Jim Kurtz, Muhammad's co-manager with Joe Thompson. "Rishard is very well-known in local boxing circles and beyond and when he reached out to us few months ago, we were happy to help. He's done everything we've asked as far as being a boxer and a role model to the boxing community while also honoring the memory of his brother. As long as he stays on the right course, the sky's the limit for him."
It took Rishard a bit of time to get on the right course.
His boxing career stalled in 2012, after his father/trainer Abdur Rahim Muhammad decided to leave boxing. Until a few months ago, he had no manager, no trainer and financial difficulties left him without a place to train.
Kurtz and Thompson, who also manage Atlantic City middleweight Isiah Seldon, agreed to help. Veteran trainer Bill Johnson and his assistants have been getting him ready for Thursday at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League.
"Rishard has amazing ability," Johnson said. "He has all the tools. He just has to let them surface when he gets in the ring."
A recent workout backed up Johnson's claim.
Rishard displayed his blazing hand speed and quickness while turning an ordinary shadow boxing session into a show. He soon moved over to the heavy bag, rattling it with four- and five-punch flurries and punctuating each one with a grunt. He took off his black shirt after he was finish, producing a puddle of sweat on the floor.
Most of those skills were forged by his father, who trained both his sons.
"I'm extremely grateful that my father taught me how to fight," Rishard said. "He's the one who made my shoes, put the laces in them. Now I'm continuing to learn from Mr. Johnson and everyone. They're shining the shoes so they'll be bright on Thursday night."
Besides the trunks, Rishard plans to honor his brother in another way.
Instead of wearing a traditional robe, he will be sporting a t-shirt with Qa'id's picture on the front.
"Sometimes I'll look in the mirror and I'll see his face instead of mine," Rishard said. "I'm doing this for me, but I also want to remind everyone what he was and what he could have been. It's up to me to keep his memory alive."
