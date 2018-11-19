Former local boxing standouts John Brown and Kevin Watts are among the 19 members of the 2019 Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame.
Brown, a 50-year-old Atlantic City native, was one of the world's top super-featherweights and lightweights during a 22-year professional career (1989-2011). Brown compiled a record of 24-19-2 with 13 knockouts, fighting 13 times in his hometown.
Widely considered the best local fighter never to win a world championship, he fought four times for the title, losing tough fights to Shane Mosley, Diego Corrales and Steve Forbes (twice). He was inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015.
Watts, a 57-year-old from Pleasantville, earned a 23-7-1 record with nine knockouts from 1983-93 as a middleweight. All but six of his 31 fights were in Atlantic City. Among his biggest victories were wins over James "Hard Rock" Green, Tony Thornton and Tyrone Frazier. Watts was inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame earlier this month.
Brown and Watts are among eight former fighters headed to the hall, along with former world champions Iran Barkley, Roberto Duran, Virgil Hill, Bernard Hopkins, Tim Witherspoon and challenger Micky Ward.
Former trainers Bouie Fisher and Ace Marotta are in the class. The non-participants/special contributors category includes boxing executive Jimmy Binns, journalist Nigel Collins, Mays Landing promoter Bobby Goodman, New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame president Henry Hascup, promoter Butch Lewis, manager Stan Hoffman, judge Tommy Kaczmarek, former referee and current New Jersey Athletic Control Board chairman Tony Orlando, and Control Board Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Utley-Herring.
They will be inducted into the Atlantic City Hall the weekend of June 21-13, 2019 at The Claridge _ a Radisson Hotel.
