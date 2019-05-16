Local mixed martial arts fighter Cesar Balmaceda is one victory away from possibly reaching the UFC.
The unbeaten Atlantic City lightweight will be making the first defense of his Cage Fury Fighting Championships title Friday night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City against Telford, Pennsylvania's Sidney Outlaw.
A win over Outlaw (12-3) would likely mean a promotion to the UFC.
"It would be a dream of mine to make it to the UFC," Balmaceda (6-0) said on a video on CFFC's Facebook page. "It would all of these days of training hard, all of the sacrfices I've made, were all worth it."
Balmaceda, 24, won CFFC's 155-pound interim title with a first-round TKO over Chicago's Damian Norris.
He became the third local mixed martial arts fighter to win a regional championship, joining Mays Landing's Jeff Lentz and Millville's Tim Williams. Lentz won bantamweight belts for both Ring of Combat and Cage Fury. Williams is the former CFFC middleweight champion.
Balmaceda, who works as a UPS driver when he's not fighting, will be trying to join Williams as the only local MMA fighters to earn contracts with the UFC. Williams, 32, joined the organization last year and was released last October after suffering back-to-back losses.
Outlaw, 27, represents a strong challenge, having won seven straight, though he is dropping down a weight class after primarily fighting at welterweight (170 pounds).
Outlaw made his pro debut on CFFC 10 in 2013, registering a second-round TKO over former Absegami High School wrestling standout Mtume Goodrum. He is no stranger to Atlantic City, having also fought six times for Ring of Combat.
In his last fight, Outlaw earned a first-round submission win over Zach Fears at Square Ring Promotions Island Fights 51 in Pensacola, Florida last December.
"There's no way he's taking this opportunity from me," Balmaceda said in the video.
In other bouts Friday, CFFC bantamweight champ Pat Sabatini (10-2), of Bristol, Pennsylvania, will defend his belt against Brazil's Fabricio Oliveira (11-5-1).
Doors to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena open at 6:30 p.m. with the first undercard fight scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets range from $59.25 to $179.25 and are available through CFFC.tv and the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Box Office. The bouts will also be shown on UFC Fight Pass.
