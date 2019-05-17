ATLANTIC CITY - Local mixed martial arts fighter Cesar Balmaceda saw his winning streak come to an end Friday night.
The Atlantic City lightweight suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career via a first-round submission against Philadelphia's Sidney Outlaw during Cage Fury Fighting Championships 74 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
"It's tough," Balmaceda said. "But I'll bounce back from this."
Balmaceda (6-1) was the CFFC's interim lightweight champion, but the 24-year-old was forced to give up the belt after weighing in above the 155-pound limit on Thursday.
He was still determined to give a championship-level performance, however, and promised a first-round knockout in the prefight video that was shown on the big screens inside Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.
Balmaceda charged out of his corner at the start of the scheduled three-round bout and fired several punches that just missed their mark. When he also missed a spinning back kick, Outlaw (13-3), who also failed to make the weight limit, took him to the canvas.
Outlaw pinned Balmaceda against the cage and eventually worked in the rear-naked choke that prompted Balmaceda to tap out to referee Keith Peterson at 2 minutes, 30 seconds of the round.
"I knew he was a tough kid, so I just said, 'give me a mouthpiece and let's go,'" Outlaw, 27, said. "I've gone up against a lot of good strikers, so I knew what to do. I just wanted to stay patient in the first round, but the choke was there and I took it."
Before the fight, CFFC president Rob Haydak had speculated that an impressive performance could merit a promotion to the UFC for Balmaceda.
Afterward, he still thought he has a bright future.
"This won't hurt him at all," Haydak said. "The UFC loves strikers and Cesar is one of the best. I think if can rattle off a couple more wins at 155, he'll make it there.
"This loss might actually help him because now he knows that he has to keep improving if he wants to reach his potential. If you think it's tough in the CFFC, it's much tougher in the UFC."
In the main event, CFFC featherweight champ Patrick Sabatini (11-2), of Bristol, Pennsylvania, retained his title with a second-round submission (standin rear-naked choke) over Brazil's Fabricio Oliveira (11-6-1).
On the main card, Frederick, Maryland welterweight Matt Semelsberger (4-2) upset previously unbeaten Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov (2-1) of Philadelphia with a three-round, split decision. Semelsberger took the fight on just two weeks' notice. Franklin featherweight Joe Tizzano (2-0) opened the main card with a three-round, unanimous decision over Troy Sterling (1-2-1) of Uniondale, New York. Cherry Hill featherweight Ryan Cafaro (7-4) used a guillotine choke for a second-round submission over Richmond, Virginia's Mike Lawrence (6-5). Enumclaw, Washington welterweight Joey Pierotti (12-1) scored a one-punch knockout over Jersey City's Emmanuel Walo (13-4) just before the end of the second round.
In other bouts, Vineland flyweight Miguel Diaz (1-1) dropped a three-round, unanimous decision to Brandon Davis (1-1) of Wilmington, Delaware. Saddle Brook featherweight Sergio de Bari (5-1) take a three-round, unanimous decision over Jordan Titoni (6-5) of Englewood, Colorado.
Collingswood featherweight Eddy Torres (1-0), native of Puerto Rico, won his pro debut with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke) over Jacob Dorman (1-2), of Paducah, Kentucky. Cobb, California featherweight Mark Trader (4-2) submitted Jackson Township's B.J. Young (3-3) in the first round (triangle choke).
Long Island City, New York bantamweight Charalampos Grigoriou (2-1) used a series of punishing leg kicks to score a first-round TKO over Cody Hier (2-2), of Davison, Michigan.
