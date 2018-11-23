ATLANTIC CITY — If Saturday’s Dmitry Bivol-Jean Pascal fight at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is half as entertaining as Friday’s weigh-in, it should be a terrific bout.
Pascal provided some fireworks to what is normally a dull procedure in the lobby outside Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena by going nose-to-nose with Bivol during the traditional staredown. A shoving match ensued, forcing New Jersey Athletic Control Board Commissioner Larry Hazzard to forcefully separate the two fighters.
“Jean Pascal is Jean Pascal,” Pascal’s manager, Greg Leone, said with a smile. “He likes to get close to the other guy (during weigh-ins). He loves it.”
Considering Bivol (14-0, 11 KOs) is heavily favored to retain his World Boxing Association title, making him mad may not have been the best strategy.
The 27-year-old native of Russia is considered one of the top young fighters in the sport. This marks his second straight appearance at Hard Rock. On Aug. 4, he carved out a 12-round, unanimous decision over Isaac Chilemba on the Sergey Kovalev-Eleider Alvarez card.
Chilemba’s unorthodox style made for a relatively boring fight, but Bivol’s ability to still dominate the bout was a sign of his potential.
“Fighting opponents with different styles is good for me,” Bivol said. “I felt like I took a step forward against Chilemba, and I’m ready to take another one on Saturday. Jean Pascal is a good fighter. He has a lot more experience than me.”
Bivol was 14 years old when Pascal (33-5-1, 20 KOs) made his professional debut in 2005. The former World Boxing Council champion has gone up against top fighters such as Alvarez, Lucian Bute, Carl Froch, Bernard Hopkins (twice) and Kovalev (twice) during his career.
He’s hoping to use that experience to take Bivol’s title.
“They picked me for this fight because they figured this is a fight they can’t lose,” Pascal said. “They made a mistake. There’s no substitute for experience. I’ve been there and done that in the ring. There’s nothing Bivol can do that I haven’t seen before. I respect Dmitry a lot. He’s a warrior. He won’t run around the ring. He’ll be right in front of me, which should make for a great fight. I want to be a two-time champion.”
Bivol may not have the ring resume as some of Pascal’s other challengers, but he’s every bit as talented.
Prior to going the distance with Chilemba, he had registered five straight victories via TKO.
“I’m not the quickest fighter,” Bivol said. “I’m not the strongest and I’m not the most dynamic. But I have something inside of me that comes out when I get into the ring — a hunger that does not allow me to lose.”
Bivol is making his second straight appearance in Atlantic City. Pascal, despite his 13-year career, has never fought on the Boardwalk.
A longtime resident of Quebec, Canada, he was in the stands at Boardwalk Hall in 2006 when Arturo Gatti beat Thomas Damgaard, and also watched the Froch-Andre Ward fight in 2011 there.
He’s hoping to make a return trip in the summer.
“I’ve heard a lot of Canadians come to the Jersey Shore in the summer on vacation,” Pascal said. “Maybe I’ll come to Wildwood and show off my new championship belt.”
Weinberg’s prediction: Bivol by unanimous decision.
Notes: Saturday’s card will be the final event broadcast by HBO Championship Boxing, which is ending a 45-year run. ... Saturday’s co-feature will pit Uzbekistan super-bantamweight Murodjon Akhmadaliev (4-0, 3 KOs) against Isaac Zarate (16-3-3, 2 KOs), of San Pedro, California. ... Doors to the Etess Arena open 6 p.m., with the first undercard fight slated for 6. HBO will begin its coverage at 10 p.m. ... Tickets are priced from $30 to $150 and are available through www.HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.
