Boxing will return to Atlantic City on June 20 when Golden Boy Promotions stages a card at Ocean Casino Resort.
The main event, to be televised on ESPN, will feature middleweight prospect D'Mitrius Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs) of Temple Hills, Maryland against Mexico's Elias Espadas (18-4, 13 KOs) at Ovation Hall.
Undercard bouts will be announced at a later date.
The card is being held in conjunction with the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame's third annual induction weekend, which will take place June 21 to 23 at the Claridge Hotel.
Former local boxers John Brown of Atlantic City and Kevin Watts of Pleasantville are among the 19 members of the ACBHOF 2019 class. Brown (24-19-1, 13 KOs) had four world title fights during a 22-year career. Watts (23-7-1, 9 KOs) was a popular middleweight who had big wins over James "Hard Rock" Green and Tony Thornton, among others.
Brown and Watts are among eight former fighters headed to the hall, along with former world champions Iran Barkley, Roberto Duran, Virgil Hill, Bernard Hopkins, Tim Witherspoon and challenger Micky Ward.
Former trainers Bouie Fisher and Ace Marotta are in the class. The non-participants/special contributors category includes boxing executive Jimmy Binns, journalist Nigel Collins, Mays Landing promoter Bobby Goodman, New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame president Henry Hascup, promoter Butch Lewis, manager Stan Hoffman, judge Tommy Kaczmarek, former referee and current New Jersey Athletic Control Board chairman Tony Orlando and Control Board Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Utley-Herring.
