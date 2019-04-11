Heavyweight boxer Brendan Barrett took a gamble that didn't pay off Wednesday night.
The Pinelands Regional High School graduate from Tuckerton accepted a fight against unbeaten prospect Bakhodir Jalolov on less than two days' notice and suffered a first-round TKO loss at Sony Hall in New York City.
"Unfortunately I wasn't able to pull it off tonight," Barrett wrote on Facebook Wednesday night. "The height and southpaw style were too much to try and adjust to with no training."
Barrett (7-3-2, 5 KOs), who is 5-foot-10, gave away nine inches to the 6-7 Jalolov (6-0, 6 KOs), who represented Uzbekistan in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Jalolov, a left-handed fighter, dropped Barrett in the opening minute of the bout with a straight left, then put him down again with the same punch. That prompted referee Earl Brown to stop the fight with 15 seconds remaining in the first round.
"My nose was broken by the first straight left hand and was made worse by the ones that followed and the ref stopped the fight," Barrett wrote. "I'm disappointed but I'll be back in the gym once my nose is fixed."
Barrett, 37, now lives and trains in Ventura, California outside Los Angeles. Jalolov also trains in L.A.
Barrett, who is also a mixed martial arts fighter, was coming off a controversial loss to Joe Cusumano (17-2, 15 KOs) at Twin Rivers Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island on Feb. 23. After Cusumano was awarded a sixth-round TKO win, an incident in the ring resulted in both promoter Jimmy Burchfield Sr. and associate Rich Cappiello were arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly throwing punches at Barrett.
In other boxing news, Pleasantville welterweight Anthony Young (20-2, 7 KOs) will be taking on former World Boxing Organization super-welterweight champion Sadam Ali (27-2, 14 KOs), of Brooklyn, New York May 4 on the Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs undercard at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Young, 31, won the New Jersey welterweight title on March 23 with a sixth-round TKO over Juan Rodriguez Jr. of Union City at Showboat hotel.
"It feels good to win the state title," Young said after the fight. "But it's just a short-term goal. I've got bigger fish to fry. I'm not getting any younger and the window of opportunity is only going to be open for me for another year or two."
Millville junior-middleweight Thomas LaManna (27-2-1, 9 KOs) is scheduled to fight an opponent to be named on May 18 at Masonic Temple in Norfolk, Virginia. LaManna, ranked No. 12 by the WBO, was tentatively slated to fight former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook on June 1, but the bout was canceled.
