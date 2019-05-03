Pleasantville welterweight Anthony Young will try to earn the biggest victory in his boxing career Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Young (20-2, 7 KOs) will fight former World Boxing Organization super-welterweight champion Sadam Ali (24-2, 14 KOs) on the Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs middleweight unification card at T-Mobile Arena. The fight will be streamed live on DAZN.
"All I've ever wanted was an opportunity," Young said in a statement. "This fight was presented to us, and we jumped on it. I just know that after Saturday, the whole boxing world will know who I am."
Young, a former football standout at Pleasantville High School, is coming off an impressive effort in his last outing. The 31-year-old won the vacant New Jersey State welterweight title with a six-round TKO over rugged Juan Rodriguez at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City on March 22.
Young, who has won nine in a row, has fought exclusively on the East Coast, including 13 times in Atlantic City. This will be his first time fighting in Las Vegas.
"(Young's) been waiting for an opportunity like this, so he's really hungry," Ali told FightHype.com. "He's coming in strong, he's coming to win. I just have to be prepared for anything."
Ali, a 30-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, won the WBO 154-pound title with a 12-round, unanimous decision over former champ Miguel Cotto on Dec. 2, 2017. His first title defense resulted in a fourth-round TKO loss to current champ Jaime Mungia (33-0, 26 KOs) last May 12.
Ali's only other defeat was via ninth-round TKO in a bout for the vacant WBO welterweight title in 2016.
"I have been following Ali for a long time," Young said. "He is a world-class fighter, but so am I. On Saturday, the world will see that. A win will put me on the world stage and will show that I am a player in the welterweight division."
