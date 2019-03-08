Atlantic City's first boxing card of the year will take place March 23 at Showboat Atlantic City Hotel.
Mays Landing heavyweight Quian Davis (5-0-2, 2 KOs) Atlantic City middleweight Isaiah Hart (3-0, 2 KOs), Atlantic City super-middleweight Gabriel Pham (9-1, 4 KOs) and Pleasantville welterweight Anthony Young (19-2, 6 KOs) are scheduled to be in action.
Paulsboro heavyweight Chazz Witherspoon (37-3, 23 KOs) will be in the main event against an opponent to be named.
Tickets range from $55 to $125 and are available through RSPboxing.com.
Undefeated heavyweight boxers Jermaine Franklin and Otto Wallin will fight in separate undercard bouts on the Clarrissa Shields-Christina Hammer women's middleweight unification fight at Jim Whalen Boardwalk Hall's Adrian Phillips Ballroom on April 13.
Franklin (17-0, 13 KOs), from Saginaw, Michigan, will take on Detroit's Rydell Booker (25-1, 13 KOs). Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs), who is from Sweden, will fight Baltimore's Nick Kisner (21-4-1, 3 KOs). Wallin is ranked No. 5 by the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association.
Tickets for the card, which will be televised on Showtime, range from $35 to $150 and are available through Ticketmaster and at boardwalkhall.com.
In other news, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced the eight fighters who will compete in their women's lightweight mixed martial arts division this season.
Three of the PFL's six regular-season events will be held at Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City on July 11, July 15 and Aug. 8.
"As we continue to elevate our roster and reimagine the sport, we are proud to introduce the first-ever women’s 155-pound division," PFL CEO Peter Murray said in a statement. "These athletes are breaking down barriers every day, and through our unique-to-the-sport season format, fans will be able to follow their journeys and engage in their stories."
Two-time U.S. Olympic Judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison is considered the favorite to take home the $1 million top prize. Harrison (3-0), from Middletown, Ohio, fought for the PFL at Ocean last Aug. 16, posting a third-round TKO over Josette Cotton of Omaha, Nebraska.
The other contenders include former Invicta FC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion Sarah Kaufman from Canada, former women's Muay Thai Council world champion Genah Fabian from New Zealand and former UFC fighter Larissa Pachec of Brazil.
"Kayla Harrison is a U.S. household name and the favorite heading into the season, but she'll be facing strong competition from around the world," PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo said in a statement.
