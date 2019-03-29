Vineland unbeaten welterweight boxer Ismael Garcia will end a three-year layoff Saturday when he faces Fabian Lyimo at the PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware.
Garcia (10-0-1, 4 KOs) will fight for the first time since Oct. 14, 2016, when he had a draw against Tyrone Brunson in Philadelphia. Lyimo (23-8-2, 15 KOs), from Tanzania, suffered a first-round TKO loss to unbeaten Zsolt Daranyi Jr. in his last outing on Oct. 14, 2017.
Vineland’s Diane Fischer-Cristiano is promoting the show.
In other boxing news, Atlantic City middleweight Isiah Seldon will return to the ring April 13, when he fights Bryan Goldsby, of Macon, Georgia, on the Claressa Shields-Christina Hammer undercard at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall’s Adrian Phillips Ballroom.
Seldon (12-2-1, 4 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, will try to bounce back from a first-round knockout loss to unbeaten Tyler Howard (17-0, 11 KOs) in Oklahoma City on Nov. 16. He had been unbeaten in his previous six fights.
Goldsby (5-9, 0 KOs) also is coming off a first-round loss. He was stopped by unbeaten Anthony Velazquez (5-0, 5 KOs) on Jan. 25 in New Hampshire.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.