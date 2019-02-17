111718_nws_turkeys
Buy Now

Rob Haydak, left, and Dave Sholler help unload 150 donated frozen turkeys to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission on Friday. The mission was expecting a shortage of turkey heading into the holiday.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Philadelphia's Sean Brady (10-0) retained his Cage Fury Fighting Championships welterweight title with a fourth-round TKO over Brooklyn, New York's Taj Abdul Hakim (8-2) Saturday night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

Referee Liam Kerrigan stopped the bout at three minutes, 36 seconds, giving Brady the victory in the main event of CFFC 72.

Vineland-based CFFC was making its debut at Hard Rock after a long stint at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

In the co-feature, Philadelphia's Kyle Daukaus (6-0) won the vacant CFFC middleweight title with a third-round submission over Jonavin Webb (12-3), of Evesham Township. Daukaus executed a d'arce choke that forced Webb to tap out. Atlantic City referee Gasper Oliver stopped the fight at end of the third round.

In other three-round undercard bouts, Budd Lake flyweight Sean Santella (21-7-1) took a unanimous decision over Japan's Naoki Inoue (11-2). Costa Rican flyweight Andrew Morera (7-1) earned a majority decision over Rockaway's Tommy Espinosa (6-2). Middleweight Joey Pieorotti (11-1) from Enumclaw, Washington gained a unanimous decision over Dave Mundell (10-5) of Oldsmar, Florida. Middletown featherweight Paul Capaldo (2-0) won a unanimous decision over Tyler Mathison (1-1) of St. Cloud, Minnesota. Long Branch bantamweight Justin Clarke (2-0) earned a split decision over Pittsburgh's Chaka Worthy (1-1). Sparta featherweight Joe Tizzano (1-0) won his pro debut with a second-round TKO over Ben Allen (1-4) of Richmond, Virginia. South River lightweight Ryan Rizco (1-0) won his pro debut with a unanimous decision over Joshua Vann (1-1) of Wilmington, Delaware. Vineland flyweight Miguel Diaz (1-0) won his pro debut via third-round submission (rear naked choke) over David Juliano (0-1) of Fairfield.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Sportswriter/columnist

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 25th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments