Philadelphia's Sean Brady (10-0) retained his Cage Fury Fighting Championships welterweight title with a fourth-round TKO over Brooklyn, New York's Taj Abdul Hakim (8-2) Saturday night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.
Referee Liam Kerrigan stopped the bout at three minutes, 36 seconds, giving Brady the victory in the main event of CFFC 72.
Vineland-based CFFC was making its debut at Hard Rock after a long stint at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
In the co-feature, Philadelphia's Kyle Daukaus (6-0) won the vacant CFFC middleweight title with a third-round submission over Jonavin Webb (12-3), of Evesham Township. Daukaus executed a d'arce choke that forced Webb to tap out. Atlantic City referee Gasper Oliver stopped the fight at end of the third round.
In other three-round undercard bouts, Budd Lake flyweight Sean Santella (21-7-1) took a unanimous decision over Japan's Naoki Inoue (11-2). Costa Rican flyweight Andrew Morera (7-1) earned a majority decision over Rockaway's Tommy Espinosa (6-2). Middleweight Joey Pieorotti (11-1) from Enumclaw, Washington gained a unanimous decision over Dave Mundell (10-5) of Oldsmar, Florida. Middletown featherweight Paul Capaldo (2-0) won a unanimous decision over Tyler Mathison (1-1) of St. Cloud, Minnesota. Long Branch bantamweight Justin Clarke (2-0) earned a split decision over Pittsburgh's Chaka Worthy (1-1). Sparta featherweight Joe Tizzano (1-0) won his pro debut with a second-round TKO over Ben Allen (1-4) of Richmond, Virginia. South River lightweight Ryan Rizco (1-0) won his pro debut with a unanimous decision over Joshua Vann (1-1) of Wilmington, Delaware. Vineland flyweight Miguel Diaz (1-0) won his pro debut via third-round submission (rear naked choke) over David Juliano (0-1) of Fairfield.
