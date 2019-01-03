Buena Vista Township mixed martial arts fighter Mike Wilcox will be getting a title shot for Vineland-based Cage Fury Fighting Championships next month.
Wilcox (6-3), a Buena Regional High School graduate, will face Philadelphia's Kyle Daukaus (5-0) for the vacant CFFC middleweight championship on Feb. 16 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
He will be trying to become the fourth local fighter to win a regional title in MMA, following Atlantic City's Cesar Balmaceda, Mays Landing's Jeff Lentz and Millville's Tim Williams.
Balmaceda just won the interim CFFC lightweight crown with a first-round TKO over Chicago's Damian Norris on Dec. 14 at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Lentz is a former bantamweight champion at both Cage Fury and Ring of Combat. Williams held the middleweight title for Cage Fury.
Wilcox, 31, will be fighting for the fight time in over a year. He posted a first-round submission over Cristhian Torres on May 20, 2017. He's won four of his last five fights and the wins all came via first-round submissions.
Daukaus, 25, is also a submission specialist, having won all five fights in two rounds or less. In his last outing, he posted a first-round win over Dustin Long on Nov. 18, 2018 at Ring of Combat at Tropicana Atlantic City.
Wilcox-Daukaus is the co-feature on a card headlined by another title fight.
CFFC welterweight champ Sean Brady (9-0), of Philadelphia, will defend his belt against Taj Abdul Hakim (8-1), of Queens, New York.
Tickets range from $59.25 to $179.25 and are available through UFC.tv and the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Box Office.
Both fights will be shown on UFC Fight Pass.
