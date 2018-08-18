ATLANTIC CITY - Bantamweight prospect Christian Carto gave his large fan base plenty to cheer about Saturday at Ocean Resort Casino.
The announced crowd of 2,543 at Ovation Hall included over 400 fans wearing blue-and-white Carto T-shirts. The 2015 St. Augustine Prep graduate didn't disappoint them, remaining undefeated with an impressive eight-round decision over Mexican veteran Javier Gallo on the Bryant Jennings-Alexander Dimintrenko undercard.
Carto (16-0, 11 KOs) dominated the bout, winning every round on two judges' scorecards and seven of eight on another. The Press had him pitching a shutout.
"I was looking for the knockout (in the eighth round), but it didn't come," Carto said. "I needed to set some shots up instead of loading up looking for one big one."
Carto, who lives in Deptford Township and trains in Philadelphia, displayed terrific hand speed and defense in the early rounds, ducking away Gallo's punches while countering with sharp combinations.
By the third round, Gallo (25-16-1, 15 KOs) was starting to show the effects of the punches — bruises on his face and swelling around his eyes.
Carto, 21, began increasing the pressure in the fourth and eighth rounds, but the 35-year-old Gallo was able to weather the onslaughts.
"I hit him with some good shots, but he took them," Carto said. "It was a learning experience."
Another local fighter, Millville welterweight Thomas LaManna (26-2-1, 9 KOs) took control over the second half of the fight en route to an eight-round unanimous decision over Matthew Strode (25-7, 9 KOs), of Marion, South Carolina.
LaManna, a 2011 Millville High School graduate, was back in action for the first time since a draw against Gabriel Bracero in February.
After a slow start against Strode, he dominated a rugged, entertaining bout.
"I thought (Strode) was more of a boxer, but he came forward right away," LaManna said. "He definitely won the first round, but I thought I outboxed him after that."
It was LaManna's first fight with trainer Tommy Brooks in his corner.
Brooks is considered among the top cornermen in the sport, having worked with a number of former world champions, including Evander Holyfield and Pernell Whitaker.
"I can tell you how to beat anybody, but you have to do it in the ring," Brooks said. "Thomas did it. He has a lot of potential."
In the main event, Jennings (24-2, 14 KOs) earned a ninth-round TKO over Dimitrenko (41-4, 26 KOs).
Jennings, a Philadelphia heavyweight, landed a right uppercut in the ninth that sent Dimitrenko to the canvas for the third time in two rounds.
Referee Alan Huggins waved a halt to the bout without a count at 1 minute, 56 seconds of the ninth even as Dimitrenko was getting up.
"(Dimitrenko) had barely gotten out of the previous round," Huggins said. "I had evaluated him in the corner after the eighth, had spoken to the doctor (ringside physician Michael Kelly) and let (Dimintrenko) know he had to show me something. I knew as soon as he went down that last time that he was going to get hurt if I let it continue."
Jennings had gone down from an overhand right in the fifth round but rebounded with two knockdowns in the eighth, though the final one was questionable.
After the round, Kelly went to Dimintrenko's corner to examine him.
"He answered my questions appropriately but a little slowly," Kelly said. "I told the referee that I was a little worried."
The co-feature ended early. Philadelphia super-middleweight Jesse Hart (25-1, 21 KOs) notched a third-round TKO over Mike Gavronski (24-3-1, 15 KOs), of Tacoma, Washington.
In other bouts, Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (8-0, 4 KOs), of Newark, won an eight-round unanimous decision over Mexico's Carlos Ruiz (16-5-2, 6 KOs) in a featherweight clash.
Reading, Pennsylvania, lightweight Joseph Ardorno (9-0, 9 KOs) stopped Agustine Mauras (6-5-3, 3 KOs) with a first-round TKO.
Canadian heavyweight Okensandr Teslenko (14-0, 11 KOs) opened the card with a six-round unanimous decision over Los Angeles' Avery Gibson (9-7-4, 3 KOs). Camden lightweight Jason Sosa (21-3-4, 15 KOs) took an eight-round unanimous decision over Puerto Rico's Reynaldo Blanco (14-5, 8 KOs) in a walk-out bout.
