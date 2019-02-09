Local bantamweight prospect Christian Carto saw his undefeated streak end with a brutal knockout against Mexican veteran Victor Ruiz at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia Friday night.
Carto (17-1, 11 KOs), a 2015 St. Augustine Prep graduate, was hit on the chin with a straight left by Ruiz (23-10-1, 16 KOs) in the second round. Video replays showed referee Eric Dali stopping the fight without a count while Carto's corner and medical personnel rushed into the ring.
Carto, the 2018 Press Fighter of the Year, remained motionless on the canvas for about a minute but was responsive and alert. Ringside medical personnel affixed a neck brace and oxygen mask before Carto was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to Jefferson Hospital.
Carto's older brother Frankie told Facebook Fight Night Live and Philly.com that he was treated and released around midnight.
"He's OK," Frankie Carto told Facebook Fight Night Live commentator Michael Woods early Saturday morning. "He's up and talking."
It was considered a step-up fight for Carto because of Ruiz's experience, but Carto was expected to prevail. Ruiz, 28, had lost four in a row and five of his last six. His only win in that streak was a decision over Roberto Lopez, who was 31-29-1 at the time.
He is also not considered a big puncher. Ruiz's last knockout prior to stopping Carto came three years ago.
"Christian got caught," Philadelphia promoter Russell Peltz, who served as matchmaker for the fight, said Saturday in a phone interview. "It happens. The combination of the shot on the chin and Christian's head hitting the canvas ended the fight."
According to rules of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, boxers who lose via knockout are prohibited from competing again for a minimum of 60 days. Carto will likely be required to take a longer layoff, given the severity of the knockout he endured.
"He should take a few months off to rest and recover before he fights again," Peltz said. "He still has a very bright future."
Two other local fighters suffered defeats on the undercard. Atlantic City bantamweight Dallas Holden (1-4, 0 KOs) dropped a four-round, unanimous decision to Jonathan Torres (2-0, 0 KOs), of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Atlantic City lightweight Osnel Charles (12-19-1, 3 KOs) lost a four-round, majority decision to Gerardo Martinez (4-1, 1 KO), of Coatesville, Pennsylvania.
