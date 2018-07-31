ATLANTIC CITY — Loyal boxing fans and curious spectators lined the red carpet, awaiting the arrival of the men stepping out of the limousines.
On Tuesday, Sergey Kovalev, Eddie Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol and Isaac Chilemba greeted fans at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City before the first major boxing card in the city in four years.
Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs) will defend his World Boxing Organization light-heavyweight championship against Alvarez (23-0, 11 KOs) in the main event of a card at the 6,000-seat Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Saturday night.
As part of the card, Bivol (13-0, 11 KOs) will defend his World Boxing Association light heavyweight title for the fifth time against Chilemba (25-5-2, 10 KOs). HBO will televise the fights.
Both fighting fans and casino guests from the United States, Canada, Russia and beyond were curious to see who was emerging from each car that pulled up.
Steve Williams, a boxing fan from Vineland, was excited to see the arrival of the fighters, particularly his favorite, Kovalev.
“He’s got power in both hands,” Williams said.
As the boxers stepped out of the cars, many of the people lined up around the front of the casino’s valet parking entrance didn’t know who they were.
Josh Battaglia, of Point Pleasant, came to Atlantic City to see the newly opened Hard Rock and nearby Ocean Resort Casino when he passed by Kovalev signing autographs.
“I was excited to see what all the excitement was about,” Battaglia said.
Some spectators stayed only for a moment, while others interacted with the fighters. The boxer posed for photos.
While expecting a larger crowd to greet the fighters, Tina Lebednikas, of Clayton, also said she was simply happy for Atlantic City to host a major fight card. The bouts are the most anticipated in the city since Kovalev beat Bernard Hopkins at Boardwalk Hall in November 2014.
“It’s good for the city,” Lebednikas said.
Tickets, weigh-in
Prices range from $50 to $200. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
The weigh-in will be held at 2 p.m. Friday on the Boardwalk in front of Hard Rock, weather permitting.
The idea for an outdoor weigh-in came from Hard Rock Vice-President of Entertainment Bernie Dillon, who was working at Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort when the Hector Camacho-Roberto Duran weigh-in was held on the Boardwalk prior to their fight in June 1996.
