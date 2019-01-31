Local mixed martial arts fighter Mike Wilcox won't be fighting for a title later this month.
Cage Fury Fighting Championships President Rob Haydak announced Thursday that Wilcox's scheduled bout for the CFFC middleweight championship Feb. 16 at Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City has been canceled.
Wilcox, 31, was arrested Jan. 22 in Franklin Township along with Buena Regional High School boys soccer coach Stevan Austino.
"Wilcox is entitled to due process, and the organization will monitor the situation closely moving forward," Haydak said in a statement.
Wilcox, a 2005 Buena graduate and former standout wrestler, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and additional offenses.
Austino, a 2010 Buena grad who just finished his second season as coach, was charged with distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and additional drug offenses.
Both were released on summonses.
Wilcox (6-3) was scheduled to face Philadelphia's Kyle Daukaus (5-0) for the CFFC 175-pound title at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Haydak and officials are currently searching for a replacement for Wilcox.
He was trying to become the fourth local fighter to win a regional title in MMA, following Atlantic City's Cesar Balmaceda, Mays Landing's Jeff Lentz and Millville's Tim Williams.
Balmaceda just won the interim CFFC lightweight crown with a first-round TKO over Chicago's Damian Norris on Dec. 14 at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Lentz is a former bantamweight champion at Cage Fury and Ring of Combat. Williams held the middleweight title for Cage Fury.
Williams (15-5) would be a potential opponent for Daukaus, but they are teammates who train together in Philadelphia.
The main event of CFFC 72 will feature welterweight champ Sean Brady (9-0), of Philadelphia, defending his title against Taj Abdul Hakim (8-1), of Queens, New York.
Tickets range from $59.25 to $179.25 and are available through CFFC.tv and the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Box Office.
Portions of the card will also be shown on UFC Fight Pass.
