Two professional mixed martial arts organizations will stage cards in Atlantic City for the first time this weekend.
Las Vegas-based Legacy Fighting Alliance will make its local debut Friday at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. The next night, New York-based MMA Pro League will hold its first-ever card at Hard Rock Atlantic City.
“I am excited to bring LFA to the Northeast,” LFA CEO Ed Soares said in a statement. “Atlantic City is a great fight town with a long, storied history in prizefighting, and we’re looking to add another chapter to the city’s combat sports history.”
LFA, formed last year, has previously held events in Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and other cities in the Midwest, Southwest and West Coast. Their events are televised on AXS TV.
Friday’s main event pits Philadelphia welterweight Sean Brady (8-0) against Gilbert Urbina (5-0), of Weslaco, Texas.
Brady is no stranger to Atlantic City. His first seven bouts were for Vineland-based Cage Fury Fighting Championships, which holds most of its shows at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. The 25-year-old fought for Shogun Fights in his last outing, earning a three-round unanimous decision over Colton Smith in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, six months ago.
Urbina, 22, has not fought since earning a first-round submission win over Noel Ligon in Houston as part of LFA7 on March 24, 2017.
Former CFFC standouts Jonavin Webb (10-2) and Tanner Saraceno (7-2) are back in town in the co-feature Friday.
Webb, from Marlton, had a two-fight stint in the UFC. In his last fight, he earned a three-round unanimous decision over Cody Wilson 13 months ago at Borgata. Saraceno, from South Carolina, has won three straight since suffering a loss to Brady last year.
The new MMA Pro League, developed by longtime MMA promoter Hani Darwish and former HBO Sports executive Mark Taffet, features a novel concept that turns mixed martial arts into a team sport.
“This is the dawn of a new era in MMA,” Darwish, the league’s CEO, said in a statement. “There is no more noble pursuit in sports than fighting for your team.”
Each team will have two fighters, in case of injury, in each of six weight classes. Fighters can earn points for their teams by winning decisions, submissions and knockouts.
MMA Pro League is scheduled to have three events over the next three months at Hard Rock’s Seminole Ballroom in Atlantic City. In addition to Saturday’s event, which will be streamed on FloCombat.com, it will also be there Oct. 12 and Nov. 10.
Saturday’s inaugural event pits Team New Jersey vs. Team Pennsylvania.
New Jersey’s coach is UFC veteran fighter Dan Miller. Veteran trainer Daniel Gracie is coaching the Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania team.
Tickets to LFA49 in Golden Nugget’s Grand Ballroom range from $51 to $107 and are available through Tickemaster.com and at Golden Nugget’s box office.
MMA Pro League tickets are $79 to $250 and are also available through Ticketmaster.com.
