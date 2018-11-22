ATLANTIC CITY — HBO Championship Boxing analyst Jim Lampley won’t soon forget his experiences in Atlantic City, especially those that happened away from the ring.
He called his first fight in Atlantic City for HBO on June 27, 1988, though he didn’t get a chance to say much, since Mike Tyson knocked out Michael Spinks in 91 seconds at Boardwalk Hall.
“That was my first fight for HBO at Boardwalk Hall, but not my first fight,” Lampley said last week in a phone interview. “I was working for ABC when Michael Spinks beat Gerry Cooney there (in 1987). I guess you could say I saw the best fight and the worst fight of Michael Spinks’ career.”
Lampley will be providing blow-by-blow coverage for HBO for the final time on the Boardwalk on Saturday night when World Boxing Association light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (14-0, 11 KOs) defends his title against former champion Jean Pascal (33-5-1, 20 KOs) at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
HBO Championship Boxing is ending its coverage of the sport after 45 years. Unofficially, it provided coverage of more fights in Atlantic City than any other venue. Saturday’s card is the 83rd to be held in the resort.
“I made a large number of trips to Atlantic City through the years,” said Lampley, 69. “I was there for quite a few of Arturo Gatti’s fights, which were especially memorable.”
Gatti (40-9, 31 KOs), who died under mysterious circumstances in 2009, fought 23 times in Atlantic City. His last nine were at the now-named Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
He had 21 fights on HBO, which ranks 10th on the all-time list. Roy Jones Jr. And Oscar de la Hoya share the record for most appearances at 32, followed by Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Shane Mosley at 27 apiece.
“It’s hard for me to conceive of boxing without HBO,” Main Events president Kathy Duva said Friday at Hard Rock. “I think our first big fight with them was when Evander Holyfield beat George Foreman (at Boardwalk Hall on April 19, 1991). A lot of our fighters — Lennox Lewis, Pernell Whitaker and, of course, Arturo Gatti — fought a lot on HBO and quite a few of those fights were in Atlantic City.”
Some of Lampley’s most vivid memories of covering events in Atlantic City had nothing to do with boxing, however.
One of his trips to town came a few weeks after the TV series “Investigation Discovery” did an episode on the 2006 murders of four Atlantic City prostitutes who were found strangled in the marshes on Route 40.
“Whenever I’m killing time at home (in DelMar, California), I like to watch that show,” Lampley said. “On that episode, they interviewed a (prostitute) who knew the girls. One day, my wife (Debra) and I were walking on the Boardwalk when this thin, blonde woman walked toward us. I turned to my wife and said, ‘Oh my God, that’s her!’”
Lampley was also in Atlantic City for a fight when his stepson, Sam, was back in California awaiting the results of the bar exam.
He claimed to know Sam had passed the bar even before the results were announced.
“Forty-one is an extremely lucky number in the family,” Lampley said. “My wife and I had just eaten dinner at Phillip’s Seafood at the mall that’s on the Boardwalk (Playground Pier) and we were walking back to the Chelsea (Hotel). Debra was extremely nervous because Sam hadn’t called.
“During our walk, a rolling chair swerved around us. I looked at the license plate and it had the number 41. I turned to Debra and said, ‘Sam passed the bar.’ He called a little while later and gave us the good news.”
Lampley hasn’t made many trips to Atlantic City in recent years.
HBO Championship Boxing televised the Sergey Kovalev-Bernard Hopkins fight at Boardwalk Hall on Nov. 8, 2014, and hadn’t been back until Aug. 4, when Eleider Alvarez knocked out Kovalev at Hard Rock.
“It had been so long that I had sort of accepted the fact that Atlantic City was done with (big-time) boxing,” he said. “I was a little surprised and excited to be back, and I’m looking forward to being there again on Saturday night.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.