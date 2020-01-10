Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Jesse Hart made one thing clear Monday in a conference call ahead of his light-heavyweight fight with Joe Smith Jr.
This one will be very personal.
“This is not business,” said Hart, a 30-year-old Philadelphia native. “This is not for bragging rights.
“This fight is more of a family thing.”
On Saturday (10 p.m. on ESPN), Hart will enter the ring at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City seeking payback for legendary Philadelphia fighter Bernard Hopkins. On Dec. 12, 2017, the 51-year-old Hopkins suffered the first knockout of his career at the hands of Smith in the last match of his career.
Hart considers Hopkins a mentor and was introduced to him at a young age by Hart’s father, former boxer Eugene “Cyclone” Hart. The younger Hart watched Hopkins’ final fight.
“When I saw (the knockout), I was really, really hurt,” Hart said. “He inspired me. He inspired a little kid to be great.
“At 9 years old, Bernard Hopkins was calling my father. They would have talks, and my dad would put Bernard on the phone with me. He would always encourage me (and say), ‘It’s time to get in the gym. You’ve got to start running another mile, Jesse.’”
Hart enters Saturday’s 10-round bout with a record of 26-2 with 21 knockouts. In his last fight, he beat 37-year-old Sullivan Barrera by unanimous decision.
His opponent, 30-year-old Joe Smith Jr., suffered a loss to Kyrgyzstan-born Dmitry Bivol, BoxRec.com’s top-ranked light heavyweight, on March 9. Now 24-3 with 20 knockouts, Smith, a Long Island, New York, native, says a win over Hart could put him back into title contention.
“I have a lot to prove,” Smith said. “I’m looking at this fight as a chance to get myself out there again to show that I belong in title fights.
“So I want to put on a great show for the fans, and hopefully get a title shot or something else big after this.”
The fight will take place in Hard Rock’s Etess Arena. The undercard bouts begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Notes: Hart weighed 175 pounds, Smith 174.6 at Friday’s weigh-in. ... Tickets are priced at $100, $60, $40 and $25 (not including applicable fees) and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and at hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com. ... Hart and Smith will fight for the vacant North American Boxing Organization’s light-heavyweight bout.
1 of 16
Young boxers train Tuesday at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League. ‘It keeps me dedicated and focused, and it keeps me out of the streets,’ said local boxer Francisco Rodriguez, 15, of Atlantic City.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, left, and state boxing commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr., second from left, award a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 local youths with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development.
GALLERY: Officials hope boxing grant for AC youth helps knock out gun violence
Young boxers train Tuesday at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League. ‘It keeps me dedicated and focused, and it keeps me out of the streets,’ said local boxer Francisco Rodriguez, 15, of Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, left, and state boxing commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr., second from left, award a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 local youths with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
