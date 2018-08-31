Six fighters clinched berths in the upcoming playoffs with victories during the Professional Fighters League's regular-season finale Thursday night at Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City.
Bozigit Ataev, Smealinoho Rama and Emiliano Sordi earned spots in the light-heavyweight quarterfinals with victories in PFL7 at Ocean's Ovation Hall.
They are among eight who will compete in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 13 in Long Beach, California.
Ataev is the fourth seed in the division after a first-round TKO over Sean O'Connell Thursday. O'Connell had already advanced to the playoffs and will be the sixth seed. Rama qualified as the seventh seed with a TKO over Jamie Abdallah. Officials stopped the fight after the second round. Sordi needed just 16 seconds to notch a TKO over Jason Butcher to get the fifth seed.
According to the PFL, which is in its first season, it was the fastest knockout of the year.
The eight-team field is topped by Vinny Magalhaes, who will face eighth-seeded Rakim Cleveland in the quarterfinals in Long Beach. Other matchups will include Ataev vs. Sordi, third-seeded San Spohn vs. O'Connell, and second-seeded Maxim Grishin vs. Rama.
In other fights Thursday, Alexandre Bezerra, Handesson Ferreira and Saidou Sy earned the No. 5 seed in the featherweight, welterweight and middleweight playoffs, respectively, with first-round wins. Bezerra used a flying knee to beat Magomed Idrisov, Ferreira overwhelmed Paul Bradley in 20 seconds and Sy beat Caio Magalhaes.
The featherweight quarterfinals will be held Oct. 5 in New Orleans. The welterweight and middleweight quarterfinals will take place Oct. 20 in Washington.
Semifinals will be held at a site to be determined. Championship bouts will take place New Year's Eve at New York's Madison Square Garden. Winners in each of the six weight classes will win $1 million.
