Local boxers Isiah Seldon, Osnel Charles and Chris Thomas all suffered defeats over the weekend.

Seldon (13-3-1, 4 KOs), a super-middleweight from from Atlantic City, was knocked out in the first round by unbeaten prospect Nikita Ababiy (7-0, 6 KOs), of Brooklyn, New York, Saturday night at New York's Madison Square Garden.

According to a replay shown by DAZN, Ababiy landed a straight right on Seldon's chin about midway through the opening round. Seldon, son of former World Boxing Association heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, retreated to the ropes. Ababiy landed a left hook that put Seldon on his back, prompting referee Benjy Esteves stopped the bout without a count with one minute, 15 seconds left.

Charles (13-20-1, 2 KOs), a super-lightweight from Atlantic City, dropped a five-round, unanimous decision to Gerardo Martinez (5-1, 1 KO), of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Friday night at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Thomas (13-1-1, 8 KOs), a super-middleweight from Lacey Township, lost for the first time as a pro Saturday night. Roy King (12-4-1, 6 KOs), from Johnson City, Tennessee, won an eight-round, unanimous decision at the Police Athletic League center in Hockessin, Delaware. Vineland's Diane Fischer-Cristiano was the promoter for the card.

