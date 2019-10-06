Local boxers Isiah Seldon, Osnel Charles and Chris Thomas all suffered defeats over the weekend.
Seldon (13-3-1, 4 KOs), a super-middleweight from from Atlantic City, was knocked out in the first round by unbeaten prospect Nikita Ababiy (7-0, 6 KOs), of Brooklyn, New York, Saturday night at New York's Madison Square Garden.
According to a replay shown by DAZN, Ababiy landed a straight right on Seldon's chin about midway through the opening round. Seldon, son of former World Boxing Association heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, retreated to the ropes. Ababiy landed a left hook that put Seldon on his back, prompting referee Benjy Esteves stopped the bout without a count with one minute, 15 seconds left.
Charles (13-20-1, 2 KOs), a super-lightweight from Atlantic City, dropped a five-round, unanimous decision to Gerardo Martinez (5-1, 1 KO), of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Friday night at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Thomas (13-1-1, 8 KOs), a super-middleweight from Lacey Township, lost for the first time as a pro Saturday night. Roy King (12-4-1, 6 KOs), from Johnson City, Tennessee, won an eight-round, unanimous decision at the Police Athletic League center in Hockessin, Delaware. Vineland's Diane Fischer-Cristiano was the promoter for the card.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.