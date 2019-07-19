World-ranked Millville junior-middleweight Thomas LaManna will end the longest layoff of his career at Showboat hotel in Atlantic City on Saturday night.
LaManna (27-2-1, 9 KOs) will fight Puerto Rico's Carlos Garcia Hernandez (15-21-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-round bout in Showboat's Bourbon Room.
LaManna, who is rated 12th by the World Boxing Association and 13th by the World Boxing Organization, is back in the ring for the first time in eight months. In his last outing, he gained a unanimous decision over Atlantic City's Mike Arnaoutis (26-12-2, 13 KOs) on Nov. 16, 2018 at Showboat. Arnaoutis, 39, announced his retirement after the fight.
LaManna, 27, was mentioned in connection with a pair of top fights over the next few months, including a possible title shot against WBO champion Jamie Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) in Mexico. Munguia wound up keeping his title with a 12-round majority decision against Dennis Hogan in April.
There was also talk of a bout against former welterweight champion Kell Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) last month in New York, but negotiations fell through.
"It was a major letdown when the fights didn't happen, but I'm past that now," LaManna said in a statement. "The fact that I'm being considered for fights like that is great. I just have to keep taking every fight as it comes and be ready for the next opportunity."
Hernandez, 30, fought just three weeks ago, losing an eight-round, unanimous decision to unbeaten Patrick Cora (8-0, 6 KOs) in Mexico on June 28. Cora was one of three undefeated fighters Hernandez has faced during a four-fight losing streak.
He is capable of pulling off an upset, however, as evidenced by his second-round TKO against then-unbeaten Travis Catellon (16-0-1, 12 KOs) in Mexico on Jan. 20, 2018.
"He can punch," LaManna said. "I don't look past anybody."
Notes: Six other bouts are scheduled for the card, which is being promoted by Millville-based Rising Star Promotions. Atlantic City middleweight Isiah Seldon (13-2-1, 4 KOs) was supposed to fight but was forced to withdraw after being hospitalized last week with food poisoning. ... Doors to the Bourbon room will open at 6 p.m. with the first bout scheduled for 7. ... Tickets range from $55 to $125 and are available at rspboxing.com and at Showboat.
