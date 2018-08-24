Millville mixed martial arts fighter Tim Williams will be trying to start a new winning streak Saturday during UFC Fight Night 135 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Williams (15-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) will try to rebound from a loss in his last bout when he takes on former University of Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) in a three-round, middleweight fight.
In his last outing, Williams suffered a first-round TKO loss against unbeaten Oskar Piechota of Poland at UFC Fight Night 126 on Feb. 18 in Austin, Texas.
“Last time I only had like a week and a half before the fight,” Williams told MMAJunkie.com after Friday’s weigh-in. “This time, I took four weeks off from work and had plenty of time for everything.”
“I’m in great shape mentally and physically,” he said. “I even did a sprint triathlon in Millville last weekend.”
Williams, a 2004 Millville High School graduate, works as a union carpenter with Local 8 in Philadelphia, primarily building scaffolding.
The 32-year-old focused on his training for this one, mixing sparring and gym work with Yoga and trips to the sauna.
“Mentally and physically, I’ve never had this much time to prepare,” Williams said. “Camp went really well, so I think you’ll see a different me this time.”
Williams, a former Cage Fury Fighting Championships champion, is in the second fight of a four-fight deal with the UFC.
He faces another big challenge in Anders, whose only defeat was a controversial setback to veteran Lyoto Machida at Fight Night 125 in Brazil on Feb. 3.
Anders played linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2006-09. He started on the 2009 team that won the national championship.
So far, he’s made an impressive transition into MMA.
“I don’t think it’s ever tough to get motivated to get ready for a (butt)-kicking contest,” Anders told MMAJunkie.com Friday. “Their objective is to go in there and punch me in the face. And who likes that? I’ve got to go in there and get a win no matter if it’s against Tim Williams, Machida or whoever.”
“I think I’m the biggest underdog on the card,” Williams said during a Press of Atlantic City interview Friday. “But I like it when people underestimate me. When I shock everyone and win this, it will make the win that much sweeter.”
