Millville mixed martial arts fighter Tim Williams will be fighting again in the UFC next month.
The 32-year-old middleweight will take on former University of Alabama football player Eryk Anders Aug. 25 during UFC Fight Night 135 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Williams (15-4), a former champion for Vineland-based Cage Fury Fighting Championships, signed a four-fight contract with the UFC earlier this year. In his first bout for the organization, the 2004 Millville High School graduate suffered a first-round TKO defeat against unbeaten Oskar Piechota of Poland at UFC Fight Night 126 on Feb. 18 in Austin, Texas.
Anders (10-1) played linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2006-09. He started on the 2009 team that won the national championship. According to his biography, Anders, 31, had seven tackles and a forced fumble in Alabama's 37-21 victory over the University of Texas in the championship game.
In his last fight, Anders suffered his first defeat via a controversial split decision to Lyoto Machida at Fight Night 125 in Brazil on Feb. 3.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.