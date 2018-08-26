Millville mixed martial arts fighter Tim Williams suffered a controversial loss Saturday during UFC Fight Night 135 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Williams (15-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC) was vying to earn an upset victory over Eryk Anders (11-1, 3-1) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Anders was awarded a knockout when he landed a kick to the head as Williams was getting up off the canvas with 18 seconds left in the three-round, middleweight bout.
"I kind of set the trap a little bit," Anders told MMAFighting.com Saturday night. "(Williams) probably thought he was safe getting up but I noticed the way he was getting up and I took advantage."
Had the fight been held in New Jersey, Nevada or some other states, however, there is a possibility Anders would have been disqualified for an illegal kick.
According to MMAJunkie.com, MMAFighting.com and other outlets, video replays appeared to show Williams' right hand came off the mat a split second before the kick landed.
Nick Lembo, who helps oversee MMA events for the New Jersey Athletic Control Board, repeatedly watched a replay of the kick and determined that it was "inconclusive" as to whether a portion of Williams' hand was still touching the mat when Anders right foot made contact with Williams' face.
"I'd have to see the replay from several angles to be sure," Lembo said Sunday. "You only got one angle from TV. It's really hard to tell, but it looks as if his finger is still on the mat when the kick lands."
Under the unified rules established in New Jersey in 2001, fighters were deemed down when anything other than the soles of their feet - a knee, elbow, hand, finger - were touching the canvas.
In 2016, at the 28th Association of Boxing Commissions conference in Las Vegas, the organization voted to change the rule to read that fighters must have both palms on the canvas in order to be ruled down.
Lembo and Control Board Commissioner Larry Hazzard vehemently objected to the new rule, citing concern that fighters will be at increased risk of concussions, CTE and other serious head injuries.
As of last month, 16 of the most active 21 state commissions, including New Jersey and Nevada, had not adopted the new rule. Nebraska was among the states that adopted an adapted version of the rule that deems a fighter to be down when one hand is on the ground.
"We're against anything that increases the risk of serious head injury," Lembo said Sunday. "You would never see a fighter in New Jersey throw a kick like that because they don't want to take a chance of getting disqualified."
Williams, a 2004 Millville High School graduate, was locked in a tight fight against Anders, a former linebacker for the University of Alabama.
Williams, 32, won the first round while Anders evened the bout in the second. The third and final round was close. Anders shoved Williams to the floor as time was running out. Williams started to get up when the kick landed with 16 seconds left.
Anders entered the bout as a heavy favorite.
"Thanks for all the love and support," Williams wrote on Facebook Sunday. "I'm OK and appreciate everyone reaching out to me and watching the fight. I'm very thankful."
