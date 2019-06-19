The Professional Fighters League has a summer home in Atlantic City.
The New York-based mixed martial arts organization is returning to the Boardwalk for a second straight year with the final three events of their season at Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall.
In addition, the company will be helping out the community. A portion of the ticket sales from PFL 4, 5, 6 will be donated to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission as part of the “PFL Fights for Community” platform.
“We’re not only a sports league, we’re also focused on fighting for communities and helping others,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said. “We’re excited about trying to make an impact at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.”
The PFL, the first MMA organization with a regular-season, playoff and championship format, staged two events at Ocean last summer and was pleased with the results.
This summer, they will end their regular season at Ovation Hall before staging their playoffs in Las Vegas.
The series will also be a way for the PFL to honor the memory of Bruce Deifik, the former owner of Ocean and PFL investor who was killed in a car accident in Denver on April 8.
“Coming back to Ocean is another way to honor Bruce’s legacy,” Murray said. “Bruce was a great friend and a great partner with the PFL.”
Besides the ticket money, the PFL’s fighters and officials will also donate their time at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission on Bacharach Boulevard.
On each Tuesday before their Thursday events on July 11, 25 and Aug. 8, they will visit Rescue Mission residents to offer encouragement, advice and hope.
The Rescue Mission, which has been in existence since 1964, provides support for 250 people per day, according to Pastor Bill Warner, vice president of the Rescue Mission.
“We’re really excited to be a part of their commitment to the community,” Warner said. “We’re just thrilled to get help from sports organizations like the PFL and the Atlantic City Blackjacks (of the Arena Football League).
“It means a lot to the folks we service. You can tell people all about what we do, but there’s nothing like actually being here. We want to show people that we’re not just a place that gets people off the streets. We have drug and alcohol counseling and even have a farm where they can work. It’s much more than ‘three hots and a cot.’”
