ATLANTIC CITY — Thomas LaManna's layoff from boxing is going to last a while longer.
The world-ranked Millville junior-middleweight was scheduled to fight for the first time in eight months against Puerto Rico's Carlos Garcia Hernandez at Showboat hotel.
The bout New Jersey Athletic Control Board canceled the fight because Hernandez was not medically cleared to compete.
"I'm very disappointed," LaManna (27-2-1, 9 KOs) said Saturday. "I trained seven weeks for this and was ready to go. I've never had anything like this happen before, but I guess there's a first time for everything.
"I feel really bad for the fans who came to see me fight. I have an extremely loyal and supportive fan base. They were coming from Boston, the Carolinas, Virginia, North Jersey. Some people actually drove their boats here and docked them at the (Sen. Frank S. Farley) Marina at the Golden Nugget (Atlantic City)."
Hernandez (15-21-1, 12 KOs) showed up for Friday's weigh-in and made the 154-pound weight limit. When he produced the results of his testing, however, the Control Board discovered that he had not been medically cleared to fight.
Officials delayed announcing the postponement until 4 p.m. Saturday in hopes the problem could be solved.
"The issue may have been resolved if they had followed our rules," Control Board Commissioner Larry Hazzard said Saturday. "Medical documents have to be sent to our office (in Trenton) within 72 hours of the fight, so that if there is a problem, the fighter has three days to resolve it. In this case, they didn't present any documents until the actual weigh-in on Friday."
LaManna, ranked 12th by the World Boxing Association and 13th by the World Boxing Organization, last fought on Nov. 16, 2018 at Showboat, earning a unanimous decision over Atlantic City's Mike Arnaoutis (26-12-2, 13 KOs).
LaManna, 27, was mentioned in connection with a pair of top fights over the next few months, including a possible title shot against WBO champion Jamie Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) and a fight against former welterweight champ Kell Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) in New York, but negotiations fell apart.
LaManna might get to fight on Rising Star's next card, which is scheduled for Aug. 3 at Showboat. Deptford Township bantamweight Christian Carto (17-1, 11 KOs), a 2015 St. Augustine Prep graduate, is slated to be the main event.
"I'm not sure if I'll be fighting that night or not," LaManna said. "I've been training nonstop for a while, and my body needs a break. It's only two weeks away, but I weighed myself (Saturday) and I've gained 13 pounds since Friday's weigh-in. That's 13 pounds I have to lose again."
LaManna-Hernandez wasn't the only fight canceled.
A scheduled four-round heavyweight bout between Puerto Rico's Sahret Delgado (7-0, 7 KOs) and Larry Knight (3-19-1, 1 KO), of Birmingham, Alabama, was scratched after ringside medical personnel discovered a problem with Delgado's blood pressure during a prefight physical.
"That proves that what we do is working," Hazzard said. "Some other state commissions allow fighters to get their physicals during the weigh-in. We require them to be done the night of the fight."
Other bouts
All five bouts went the distance. Russian middleweight Nikita Miroshnichenko (11-0, 3 KOs) stayed unbeaten with a six-round unanimous decision over Jersey City's Jordan Rosario (3-8, 0 KOs).
Jersey City middleweight Robert Terry (4-0, 0 KOs) earned a four-round unanimous decision over Bryan Goldsby (5-13, 0 KOs), of Macon, Georgia. Bantamweight Josue Rosa (3-0, 2 KOs) took a four-round unanimous decision over Steve Lopez (0-4) in an all-Philadelphia fight.
Springfield middleweight Zach Dubnoff (3-0, 2 KOs) scored a four-round unanimous decision over Suitland, Maryland, ring rookie Davoon Boone (0-1). Philadelphia bantamweight Ry'Shine Collins (3-0, 2 KOs) gained a four-round, split decision over Antonio Lucaine (0-1), of Bronx, New York.
