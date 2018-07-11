Ocean Resort Casino’s Ovation Hall will host the final two dates of the Professional Fighter League season on Aug. 16 and 30.
The shows will be the first events in the arena since Ocean Resort Casino opened on June 28.
“As the first ever events to be hosted at the newly opened Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, MMA fans will experience the intense action and excitement PFL fighters bring to every competition first-hand,” said Carlos Silva, League President of PFL. “With the playoff spots up for grabs at PFL6 and PFL7 the competition will be fierce.”
The league presents a format that is a first for world-class MMA, where 72 individual athletes in six weight classes compete in a regular season, then a “win-or-go-home” postseason, and culminating with six championship bouts featuring a $10 million prize pool.
UFC Fight Card at Revel Resort on Friday June 22, 2012 in Atlantic City New Jersey . It's the first time that the premier mixed martial arts organization in the country will be in Atlantic City in seven years
“Ocean Resort Casino is proud to host the PFL as they close out their exciting regular season with two dates featuring an intense brand of action,” said AC Ocean Walk, LLC Chairman Bruce Deifik. “We strive to provide a wide range of sports and entertainment options at Ocean Resort Casino and we have no doubt the PFL will deliver a first-class event for MMA fans.”
The property, formerly Revel, hosted a UFC Fight Night event in July 2014.
Tickets for these final two matches of the Professional Fighters League regular season will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 13 and can be purchased via Ticketmas ter.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
