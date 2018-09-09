ATLANTIC CITY — Antowyan Aikens and DeCarlo Perez both did Atlantic City proud Saturday night.
They engaged in a thrilling fight at Showboat Atlantic City Hotel that ended with Perez earning the New Jersey State super-middleweight title with an eight-round unanimous decision.
The two traded punches almost nonstop, willing themselves through the pain and fatigue to deliver a memorable bout.
Afterward, they hugged in the middle of the ring while the crowd cheered.
"At the end of the day, it's just business," Perez said. "They saw two great fighters trying to get to the top. We were bound to fight eventually, whether it was sooner or later."
All three judges favored Perez by scores of 75-74, 77-72 and 76-74, respectively. The Press gave Perez a 76-74 advantage.
Both nearly scored knockout victories.
Aikens (13-5-1, 1 KO) dropped Perez with a straight right to the chin late in the fourth round. Perez beat the count, but Aikens dominated the rest of the round, landing several more big shots before the bell rang.
"It was an action-packed fight," Aikens said. "I made a mistake by getting away from my game plan. I should have boxed more instead of standing toe to toe with him. But it was a great fight."
Perez (17-6-1, 5 KOs) returned the favor in the sixth round, catching Aikens with a left hook that sent him face-first to the canvas.
Aikens got up on rubbery legs, leading some to believe Perez would end the fight. But instead of fading, Aikens doggedly fought back.
"Tiring him out was part of the game plan, but it took longer than I expected," Perez said. "He surprised me with the way he came back, but I thought I sealed the deal in the last two rounds."
The eighth round was three minutes of tenacity and courage. They stood in the center of the ring for most of it, throwing jabs, hooks and overhand rights while fans stood and roared.
Aikens went over, and the two exchanged a few words while the crowd gave them a standing ovation.
"Not every champion wears a belt," Aikens said. "It's about showing respect and conducting yourself with integrity and dignity, and that's how I try to live my life."
Other fights
On the undercard, Atlantic City middleweight Isaiah Hart (1-0, 1 KO) made an impressive debut with a second-round TKO over Philadelphia's Dillon Kasprzak (0-2).
Hart, 26, a 2010 Oakcrest High School graduate, dropped Kasprzak with a crisp left hook 10 seconds before the end of the first round. Once the bell sounded to begin the second, Hart jumped on him and unleashed a flurry of punches that prompted referee Ricky Vera to halt the bout 16 seconds into the round.
"I had to put on for Atlantic City," said Hart, who was a sprinter for the Virginia State University track team before turning to boxing. "I wasn't nervous at all. I didn't even break a sweat. I heard him make a noise when I hit him with a jab, so I knew he was ready to go."
In other bouts, Vineland lightweight Marco Lugo (0-2) suffered a fourth-round TKO loss to Baltimore's Jahmal Dyer (6-1, 4 KOs). North Bergen junior-welterweight John Bauza (11-0, 5 KOs) won a six-round unanimous decision over Newark's Rashad Bogar (4-8-1, 2 KOs). Brooklyn, New York, middleweight Omar Salem (4-0, 1 KO) won via TKO at the end of the first round against Philadelphia's Mike Anderson (0-3).
Philadelphia bantamweight Ry'Shine Collins (1-0, 1 KO) won his pro debut with a 51-second knockout over Lucky Holt (0-3), of Hannibal, Missouri. Reading, Pennsylvania, welterweight Kashon Hutchinson (4-5, 1 KOs) took a four-round unanimous decision over Orange's Steve Moore (1-5, 1 KO).
Baltimore light-heavyweight Travis Toledo (2-0, 2 KOs) opened the show with a second-round knockout over Tahlik Taylor (3-12-1, 1 KOs), of Greensboro, North Carolina.
