The new Professional Fighters League will wrap up its regular season Thursday with its second straight show at Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City.
PFL7 will feature nine total bouts in six weight classes at Ocean’s Ovation Hall, including six where winners can secure their spots in the upcoming playoffs.
“This is it, it’s do-or-die time for the guys fighting (Thursday) night,” PFL Presiden of Fighting Operations Ray Sefo said Wednesday in a statement. “It’s been a great first season, but I’m ready to get the playoffs started, and I can’t wait to see how the brackets are going to come together after these fights.”
The top eight fighters in each weight class will compete in the first round of the playoffs, which start Oct. 5 in New Orleans.
Subsequent rounds will be held Oct. 13 at a site to be determined and Oct. 20 in Washington. The season culminates with the championship fights at New York’s Madison Square Garden on New Year’s Eve, where winners will each earn $1 million.
Thursday’s card features a light-heavyweight main event between Canada’s Smealino Rama (10-4, 0-1 PFL) and Australia’s Jamie Abdallah (7-3, 0-1). Salt Lake City light-heavyweight Sean O’Connell (18-9, 1-0) will face Bozigit Ataev (17-2, 0-1) in the co-feature. O’Connell has already qualified for the playoffs.
During Wednesday’s weigh-in at Ocean, lightweight contender Jason High came in five pounds over the 155-pound limit, giving Johnny Case the final spot in the playoffs in that weight class.
Doors to Ovation Hall open at 6 p.m. with the first fight slated for 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $75 and are available through Ticketmaster.com and Ovation Hall’s box office.
